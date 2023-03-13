Boruto episode 292: Release date, countdown, where to watch, and what to expect

Boruto episode 292 is set to be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST. After an intense episode of Boruto, fans were left speechless. The upcoming episode is expected to continue the intensity.

In Boruto episode 291, the battle between Kawaki and Code shifted to Boruto against Code. After intense action and a cliffhanger, fans now eagerly await the next episode.

Boruto episode 292 preview depicts that Kawaki is hungry for more power

Release date and time

The Boruto anime is already at its peak. The series is getting its due hype after adapting the Code arc from the manga. With only two episodes remaining, part 1 of the Boruto anime is almost at an end.

Boruto episode 292 is titled Hunger, and it is set to premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST. The episode will first be shown on Tokyo TV in Japan. After that, fans worldwide can watch Boruto episode 292 on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Boruto episode 292 will be aired internationally at the following time:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 1 am, Sunday, March 19

Central Standard Time (CST): 3 am, Sunday, March 19

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 4 am, Sunday, March 19

British Standard Time (GMT): 9 am, Sunday, March 19

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 10 am, Sunday, March 19

Indian Standard Time (IST): 2.30 pm, Sunday, March 19

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 7 pm, Sunday, March 19

What to expect from Boruto episode 292

Boruto episode 292 seems to be the continuation of episode 291. The episode’s preview showed Kawaki cursing himself for the situation and asking for more power.

Based on the preview, it seems that Kawaki will think about what Amado said about Karma. Kawaki may once again awaken Karma’s power and help settle the situation. On the other hand, Momoshiki took control of Boruto’s body. So, a face-off between Boruto and Kawaki might occur.

Additionally, in Boruto episode 292, Naruto and Shikamaru will likely arrive at the spot. It is still unknown how they will react, and they lack the power to face Code, let alone Otsutsuki-fed Kawaki and Boruto.

A brief recap of Boruto episode 291

Boruto episode 291 started with Code introducing himself to Boruto for the first time. Code also said that he respected Boruto because Code worships Otsutsukis. However, he also stated that he feels sorry because he must feed Boruto to Ten-Tails to develop the Sacred Tree. Ignoring Kawaki’s plea to leave the spot, Boruto engaged in a battle against Code, who possessed the White Karma.

As Boruto struggled against Code, the latter said that Boruto didn’t know how to use Karma properly and only used it to get more power and speed. He emphasized that the true essence of Karma lies in Otsutsuki’s battle experience, which can make anyone an expert warrior if used correctly.

Code then tried to provoke Boruto by stomping on him to reveal Momoshiki’s true power. But Boruto managed to avoid the hit and gained access to Momoshiki’s power due to Code’s provocations. He radiated a blue aura as he accessed Momoshiki’s powers.

Kawaki and Code thought that Momoshiki had taken over Boruto again, but surprisingly, Boruto didn’t lose control of his mind. Eida then told Code that Amado’s medicine might have kept Boruto from letting Momoshiki take control of his mind.

Meanwhile, Naruto and the Sensory Team stopped looking for Kawaki and focused on finding Boruto. Shikamaru informed Naruto that they would go together because Code was also there. Naruto objected to Hinata’s desire to follow him, fearing that Himawari would be left alone if they both died. Naruto also got into Sage Mode and tracked Boruto and Code’s chakra.

On the other hand, Code chose to leave and take Kawaki back to Eida, but Kawaki resisted, and the fight resumed. In a different scene, Sai informed Amado about the situation, leaving the latter shocked. He seemed to murmur, wishing that Kawaki wouldn’t blunder the situation for himself and Amado.

On the battlefield, Boruto failed to land a hit, eventually collapsed from exhaustion, and had a seizure. At this point, Code was about to attack Boruto, but the time appeared to stop, and Momoshiki appeared, asking Boruto to switch places with him. As Momoshiki took control of Boruto’s mind, he started attacking by creating a massive Rasengan, leaving Code stunned.

