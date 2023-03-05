Boruto episode 291 preview suggests it might be an iconic episode of the Naruto franchise

Boruto episode 291 might be one of the most amazing episodes in the franchise. Since the adaptation of the Code arc from the Boruto manga, the series has already left fans stunned. Given that the recent episode suggesting a possible fight between Boruto and Code for the next installment, the series is progressing to the most thrilling part of the aforementioned arc.

The series was on a break from adapting the manga. However, once the anime adaptation began again, fans were overwhelmed with the story and the visualization of the series. As such, after the release of the preview, it is already expected that episode 291 will be a major hit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series.

Boruto episode 291 preview teases a possible face-off between the titular protagonist and Code

Animeblue @Animeblue00



I know the previews like #291's preview are normally association with the big episodes in the NARUTO franchise. But I would manage my expectations with the episode. With that said I am not saying the episode will bad.



#BORUTO Public Service Announcement:I know the previews like #291's preview are normally association with the big episodes in the NARUTO franchise. But I would manage my expectations with the episode. With that said I am not saying the episode will bad. Public Service Announcement: I know the previews like #291's preview are normally association with the big episodes in the NARUTO franchise. But I would manage my expectations with the episode. With that said I am not saying the episode will bad. #BORUTO https://t.co/OkRwKYuHa1

Boruto episode 290, titled Presence, was released on March 5, 2023. The episode is remarkable and adapts two and a half chapters from the Boruto manga, which includes Madness (chapter 61), Run In (chapter 62), and half of Ask No Questions (chapter 63). With this, the story of the anime has progressed much toward the Code attack.

Based on how the next manga chapters provide an exciting series of events, fans are now predicting that Boruto episode 291 will be iconic. Titled Control, in Boruto episode 291, the blond protagonist may to fight with Code by manifesting Karma. However, Momoshiki might take over Boruto again.

Blocked By OD @blockedbyOD

Apparently BORUTO 292 is the star episode of this arc so I wonder how much content BORUTO 291 will cover next week #BORUTO Apparently BORUTO 292 is the star episode of this arc so I wonder how much content BORUTO 291 will cover next week #BORUTO https://t.co/pPPiSu2GhC

The preview of Boruto episode 291 shows that Boruto has already manifested his Karma and is about to face off against Code. As the latter introduces himself to Boruto, Kawaki continuously asks the blond protagonist to leave, knowing that he would be no match for Code.

Boruto assumes that the situation cannot be handled without a fight against Code. Moreover, he wants to settle things before Naruto’s arrival. Eida, on the other hand, was watching the whole scenario with her Senrigan.

Summary of Boruto episode 290

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 . #boruto Smooth running animation sequences. Tree parkour by code and then later boruto, both scenes executed well. Loved the explosion effect. 290 has set the perfect stage for the remaining episodes, march madness has began and it’s only going to get better from here Smooth running animation sequences. Tree parkour by code and then later boruto, both scenes executed well. Loved the explosion effect. 290 has set the perfect stage for the remaining episodes, march madness has began and it’s only going to get better from here🔥. #boruto https://t.co/6hF6Kpevdl

Episode 290 starts off with Boruto and Kawaki playing cards with friends as the former gets irritated by feeling watched by someone, adding that it violates his privacy. Inojin then explains the sensory system of the Konoha and how it works. Kawaki is seen listening to it attentively as Inojin states that if someone erased his chakra, he couldn’t be sensed by the sensory unit.

The scene then cuts to a conversation between Shikamaru and Amado, in which the former asks the latter's motive and wonders why Code has not attacked Konoha yet. He also wishes that Code changes his intentions, after which Amado clarifies why Code wants to attack Konoha.

Later, Kawaki leaves the Uzumaki residence to take out the trash, but he is seen plotting to run away from the village. He tricks the sensory guy with a shadow clone by erasing his chakra. However, he isn't able to hide his real existence from Boruto, who senses something is wrong and takes action. When Boruto realizes that Kawaki is leaving the village, he informs Naruto and goes after Kawaki.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 ! #boruto Boruto Episode 291 Preview images! The preview consists of just standstill expressions no moving parts. YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS Boruto Episode 291 Preview images! The preview consists of just standstill expressions no moving parts. YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS👀🔥! #boruto https://t.co/grto76sfee

In the meantime, Eida observes the situation with her Senrigan and informs Code, who takes this opportunity and follows Kawaki. Code eventually catches up with him, but when he is about to leave the place with Kawaki, Boruto kicks Code out of his claw marks.

A heated debate ensues between Kawaki and Boruto about why the former left. The blond protagonist then punches Kawaki in the face and says that he has to protect him. Later, the episode wraps up with Boruto manifesting Karma and getting ready to fight against Code.

As the series keeps getting exciting, Boruto episode 291 might leave a mark on the Naruto franchise with its great animation and storytelling. However, given the vast source material for episode 292, it could prove to be a better episode than Boruto episode 291. Hence, fans will have to wait until next week to find out when the episode releases on Sunday, March 12, at 5.30 pm JST.

Poll : 0 votes