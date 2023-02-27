Itachi's iconic scene from Naruto allegedly overshadowed by Boruto anime

Boruto episode 290, titled "Presence", will be released on March 5, 2023. The episode will be based on chapter 61 of the manga, titled Madness.

The apparent likeness between Nishi's appearance in the trailer of the upcoming episode and Itachi's appearance in Naruto: Shippuden episode 455, dubbed "Moonlit Night," has amused fans. Nishi has been a meme for a while now, and fans claim that his presence outclasses Itachi's.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Fans on Twitter are ecstatic about Nishi's appearance in the upcoming Boruto episode

In Boruto, Nishi is a dedicated shinobi who admires the Hokage and is a capable sensor. Previously, when Naruto went missing during the Kawaki arc, he was hired to find him.

Due to his role as a sensor, no one can attack Boruto or Kawaki without their chakra being detected, which is why he is stationed outside their residence. In the preview, Nishi is seen sitting on top of an electric pole with a full moon in the background as Kawaki sneaks out of the house at night.

This scene is far too similar to the night Itachi Uchiha took out the Uchiha clan. Here are some fan reactions to Nishi's silhouetted appearance in the preview for episode 290.

Seeing Sage Naruto will be nice.

Also really looking forward to Limitless Code though idk if we're seeing him now with the rumors of it being split parts.



Most importantly, we'll be seeing our goat Nishi

Of course, when fans flood Twitter with posts about how great Nishi is and how his scene outshines Itachi's, they are joking. Nishi being the most competent character is a popular meme among Boruto fans. It is intended in the same way that the Ramen Guy is now regarded as the G.O.A.T of the Naruto series.

What to expect in episode 290?

Nishi as in the preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki is seen sneaking out of his house at night in the preview for Boruto episode 290, while Nishi keeps an eye on him. Later, Nishi appears, reporting the incident to Naruto.

This would imply that Kawaki will attempt to evade the sensor, possibly by masking his chakra. The preview for Boruto episode 290 also shows Shikamaru and Amado conversing, though the subject of their conversation is undisclosed.

A brief summary of episode 289

The young Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous episode, viewers saw Kawaki in great distress after having a nightmare about Code. Sensing Kawaki's anxiety, Amado urged him to seek out an alternative source of power. He recommended gaining power through Karma which is purely a weapon.

This is possible due to Otsutsukification of Kawaki's body. There appears to be no danger because Isshiki is no longer alive and thus cannot take over his body.

Meanwhile, Eida awakened Daemon, her cyborg sibling. She then revealed that he has the unusual ability to reflect back on his opponent's intent to kill him. Demonstrating this power, Daemon single-handedly defeated security at Boro's facility.

Meanwhile, Naruto dragged a brooding Kawaki home for a welcome party planned for him. Later, Naruto reassured him that he does not have to worry about not fitting in at the Leaf Village because everyone is welcome to live there without judgment.

