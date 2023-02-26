Boruto episode 290 preview reveals Kawaki's growing frustration with being surveilled

Boruto episode 290, titled Presence, will be released on March 5, 2023. The episode will be based on chapter 61 of the manga, titled Madness.

The preview, on the other hand, has already been released and prominently features Kawaki, who appears to be quite irritated by the situation at the Leaf Village. Furthermore, as viewers have seen in previous episodes, he has been harshly judging himself for not being strong enough.

However, given the current situation, Kawaki is justified in feeling anxious and frustrated. In the previous episode, Code had formed an alliance with two extremely powerful people: Eida and Daemon. This means that if the trio attacks, Kawaki will be called upon to protect Konoha and Naruto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto episode 290.

What is revealed in the preview for Boruto episode 290?

In the preview for Boruto episode 290, Kawaki is seen sneaking out of his house at night, but he is still noticed by Nishi, a sensor, atop a lightning pole.

Kawaki is aware that he is being watched, but he has grown tired of it. Thus, it is easy to surmise that we will start to see more of Konoha's preparations to protect Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki from Code's impending attack. Finding Code's marks has alerted everyone in the village.

Of course, the surveillance keeps him from being confined anywhere, but it has already been established in the previous two episodes that Kawaki is tired of doing nothing to protect the Leaf Village and its Hokage. So, he will try to find a way to evade the sensors and do his own thing. The method is also revealed in the preview: erasing one's chakra signature.

The preview for Boruto episode 290 also shows Shikamaru and Amado having a chat, although the subject or content of their conversation has not been revealed. Naruto, Ino, and Eida will also appear in the following episode.

A brief summary of Boruto episode 289

Kawaki's nightmare previous episode of the anime

In the previous episode, fans witnessed Kawaki being extremely distressed by Code, who even appeared in his dreams and chased him down for being Isshiki's vessel.

Amado, sensing Kawaki's mental state, urged him to find a new source of power to prove why he deserves to stay in the Leaf Village. He proposed acquiring power in the form of Karma, which is purely a weapon. This is possible because Kawaki's body has been Otsutsukified and there is no Isshiki to try to control it.

Eida, on the other hand, awoke Daemon, her cyborg sibling, from cryogenic sleep. Eida then revealed that his unusual ability is to reflect back his opponent's intent to kill him. Thus, the stronger the intent, the deadlier the attack.

Meanwhile, Naruto dragged a brooding Kawaki home for a welcome party that had been arranged for him. Later, Naruto reassured him that he does not need to worry about fitting in at the Leaf Village because everyone is welcome to live there without judgment.

