10 twists in the Boruto manga that nobody saw coming

While Boruto may have several different flaws that many anime fans have pointed out repeatedly, one thing that fans seem to enjoy is the many twists and turns the manga has. From the proper explanation of Otsutsuki to the sudden perils Naruto finds himself in, the manga appears to be doing a much better job of telling the story than the anime.

So, to be blunt, the Boruto manga has a bunch of things people enjoy. The plot twists are only one of them, as they add to the character drama and lore of the series. There are arguably more than 10 that could be listed and explained, but this article is going to profile 10 Boruto plot twists in the manga that nobody saw coming.

Disclaimer: This article will contain plenty of spoilers for Boruto and its manga. The opinions therein are those of fans of said manga and the author of the article.

Karma, Sarada's identity crises, and 8 other Boruto plot twists that nobody saw coming

1) Karma/Kama

Karma compliation (Image via Studio Pierrot/Sportskeeda)

The mere existence of the game-breaking Karma for the Otsutsuki clan is a real plot twist for Naruto since it brings resurrection and possession that aren't mind-controlled zombies into play. The jutsu itself is simple enough to explain: it acts like a backup for an Otsutsuki's consciousness, and upon death, they can resurrect themselves in a vessel they are implanted in.

One big drawback is that it needs to be 100% complete in order for full possession and subversion of the host body's consciousness to take effect, as Momoshiki found out the hard way.

Likewise, if the host's body isn't strong enough to either contain the power or take too much of a beating, the body will fade away and the possessing spirit will die as Isshiki found out when clashing with Naruto in Baryon Mode.

2) Momoshiki possesses Boruto

Manga version and anime version (Image via sportskeeda)

In yet another big game-changer, starter villain Momoshiki Otsutsuki managed to cheat death. To top that off, he also used his Karma to possess Boruto multiple times, but most notably when he ran out of chakra after the Isshiki fight. He was able to wound Sasuke, scare Code into retreating, and required Kawaki to slay Boruto to stop the full possession.

Momoshiki has since been hanging around like a bad smell, so bad that Kawaki can apparently sense his presence. Momoshiki's spirit is still intact, but that doesn't mean he's going for a repeat performance any time soon.

The other bit of good news is that, as of chapter 78, Momoshiki's soul appears to finally be fading from Boruto's body.

3) Boruto's "death"

🅲🆁🅴🅴 @Hakarisupremacy Boruto ch 22: Ao died

Boruto ch 33: Delta died

Boruto ch 55: Kurama died

Boruto ch 66: Boruto died



Who’s dying in Boruto ch 77 🤭 Boruto ch 22: Ao diedBoruto ch 33: Delta diedBoruto ch 55: Kurama diedBoruto ch 66: Boruto diedWho’s dying in Boruto ch 77 🤭 https://t.co/zY9MtLgxfV

This was not something anyone was expecting. The fake-out death of one of the main characters might be predictable, but not in the way that it happened in the manga. Boruto being killed was enough to make this news spread outside the fandom. This typically doesn't happen unless something major occurs, like the beginning or end of a manga.

The fact that Boruto Uzumaki was practically legit dead for a chapter was genuinely unexpected by many. It's a neat parallel to how Naruto and Sasuke were legit dead at Madara's hands but were brought back by the Sage of Six Paths.

This lethal blow forced Momoshiki to overwrite the remaining 18% of the Karma with Boruto's essence. While it brought Boruto back to life, it also made him a pure Otsutsuki and ideal for Code to sacrifice to the Ten Tails.

4) Sarada's identity crises

The four parts of the identity crisis (Image via Sportskeeda/Studio Pierrot)

Sarada Uchiha has been through the wringer, hasn't she? Despite living a life of peace, something that many Uchiha dreamed of, she had quite a few questions about her absent father that culminated in a huge identity crisis. Boruto fans had more than a few questions of their own when Sarada discovered Team Hawk photos.

The identity crisis didn't resolve itself until Sarada confronted Sasuke and met Karin. Karin being involved in the Uchiha family wasn't an affair or anything like what some fans thought, she just helped deliver Sarada and was responsible for her having glasses.

This, and Sakura and Sasuke teaming up with their daughter to battle Shin Uchiha, started the path of reconciliation between the Uchiha family.

5) The Otsutsuki God

This particular twist wasn't something anyone was really expecting. Though some have accused the series of plagiarizing Dragon Ball Super with the idea of the alien plot or god character. For Boruto's 75th chapter, it was an escalation of the backstory and stakes.

Basically, a long time ago one of the Otsutsuki was able to transcend his earthly body and become akin to a god. This basically meant he had an untold level of power, through which he was able to control nature on a whim. Code and other Otsutsuki are attempting to replicate this, via their various Chakra Fruit and God Trees.

The fact that it hasn't worked for any of them, not even Code, hasn't dissuaded them.

6) Delta, Eida, and Daemon's entire existence

The three augmented humans in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot/Sportskeeda)

Androids? In Naruto? The only working mech in Naruto: Shippuden was the anime-exclusive Mecha-Naruto. The Boruto manga, on the other hand, has Delta, Eida, and Daemon.

Delta's a cyborg clone whose consciousness was saved after her original body died from illness and her new body was augmented to be cybernetic. Delta was reprogrammed to aid Konoha after being one of the antagonists of the Kara arc.

Ada and Daemon, on the other hand, are augmented humans that possess previously untold levels of power that seem to rival even the powers of Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Ada can bend anyone to her will via her mere presence and see everywhere with her Senrigan. Daemon can deflect a lot of different attacks. The two are at a truce with Konoha whilst they attempt to deal with Code.

7) Shin Uchiha

Shin in both manga and anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

So, ever wonder where Danzo got his arm that had Sharingan implanted in it? That's not his arm, that's from an Orochimaru experiment named Shin Uchiha. Shin Uchiha put more than a few things into question like whether or not he was a survivor of the Uchiha Clan massacre and what his deal was regarding the Uchiha Clan.

As it turns out, his whole identity is just someone who took the wrong lessons from Itachi, the Uchiha, and the Akatsuki. He believed humanity's natural state was a violent conflict and tried using his clones to destroy the rest of the Uchiha.

This didn't work and resulted in him dying from his own clones betraying him, especially after he revealed he was just using them.

8) Orochimaru's redemption/adventures in parenthood

Orochimaru giving Mituski medicine in the anime and manga. (Image via Sportskeeda)

This one threw everyone for a loop. Orochimaru was known as a menacing villain in the original Naruto, and continued that trend in Shippuden. Everything revealed about Orochimaru was steering him into irredeemable villainhood.

He was revived after Sasuke killed him, helped Sasuke reconcile with the Hokage, and lent his assistance to the Shinobi Allied force in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

As of the present time in the manga, Orochimaru is now bound by a truce with Konoha. He's under heavy guard, but is still allowed to experiment provided nothing morally wrong occurs.

Whether or not his treatment of Mitsuki falls into this area is unclear, the point is that nobody saw Orochimaru mellowing out and becoming a parent after everything that happened during the original series.

9) Kurama's sacrifice

A truly tearjerking moment that echoes through all of Naruto, Kurama's sacrifice was not something anyone could reasonably see happening unless Naruto Uzumaki himself was also dying.

As it turns out, that was entirely subverted, with Kurama sacrificing his very essence to help defeat Isshin under the guise of sacrificing both himself and Naruto with Baryon Mode.

It did end up defeating Isshiki, but it cost Kurama his essence and chakra. The nine-tailed fox that started as Naruto's greatest and closest enemy ended his life as an old friend, departing the world after helping save it once again.

Boruto readers have been hoping Kurama comes back in some way, but death is usually permanent in the series.

10) Kawaki vs. Boruto...happens early?!

This encompasses a number of plot twists that nobody saw coming as of the Boruto manga chapters 77 and 78. The first being Kawaki's visit to Naruto and Hinata and pulling them into a pocket dimension, where some thought Kawaki or someone else would kill Naruto.

The other twist was chapter 78, where Boruto and Kawaki clashed for what really felt like the first time. Mirroring the original Naruto vs. Sasuke fight, Kawaki was able to leave quickly before he was captured or killed. This left Boruto stunned, likewise with the audience, and with one eye blinded.

These have been 10 Boruto manga plot twists that nobody saw coming. Any complaints about the anime or the series as a whole have been slowly evaporating thanks to the manga going strong. Plot twists, as it turns out, can help reinvigorate a series and rejuvenate a fanbase.

This doesn't mean that every plot twist has been well executed or great, only that they've surprised everyone. If any plot twists are missing, or anything else happened that was unexpected, readers are encouraged to let us know in the comments!

Poll : 0 votes