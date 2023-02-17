Boruto chapter 78 spoilers see Boruto protecting Sarada from Kawaki

With the release of Boruto chapter 78 spoilers, fans witnessed how Boruto got the scar he was shown to have at the start of the series, i.e., the timeskip. Moments after Kawaki trapped Naruto and Hinata in an alternate dimension, Boruto confronted him, following which Sarada came to his aid. However, things went quite awry in the process.

The previous chapter saw Kawaki returning to the Uzumaki household, where he thanked Naruto for his kindness, after which he expressed his goal of killing Boruto to stop Momoshiki Otsutsuki. Given how Boruto's parents would want to stop him from doing so, Kawaki trapped them in an alternate dimension using his Karma.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 78 spoilers: Fans expressing mixed opinions over Boruto rescuing Sarada

daily borusara @BorusaraDaily BORUTO PROTECTS SARADA AND GET HIS EYE SCAR, HE KEEPS HIS PROMISE BORUTO PROTECTS SARADA AND GET HIS EYE SCAR, HE KEEPS HIS PROMISE 😭🔥 https://t.co/O8dampUbl8

As the spoilers for Boruto chapter 78 came out, fans of the series were ecstatic to see that the series was progressing toward its timeskip as Boruto finally received the scar that fans had been theorizing about for so long.

While it is a moment for them to rejoice, the way Boruto received the scar has had some mixed reactions in the community. Several fans were seen complaining about how the writers of the series had depicted Sarada as a damsel in distress in the story.

StrawHat_Rin @RinStrawhat @Hakarisupremacy I don't think you understand the reason behind their anger. It's not that Boruto saved her, it's the fact that she did nothing but stand with a kunai in her hand beforehand. It's an awful portrayal considering the things she said beforehand. @Hakarisupremacy I don't think you understand the reason behind their anger. It's not that Boruto saved her, it's the fact that she did nothing but stand with a kunai in her hand beforehand. It's an awful portrayal considering the things she said beforehand.

Just moments before the event in Boruto chapter 78, Sarada had stated how she could not stand and do nothing, given how she wanted to become the Hokage. Nevertheless, she is not shown fighting Kawaki but is instead shown to needing Boruto's help to keep herself safe, which contradicts her statement of wanting to help her allies.

These comments by fans did receive some backlash from the community as fans stated how Sarada had saved Boruto quite a lot of times, regardless, it was only when the roles were switched that the "damsel in distress" agenda began to spread within the community.

Daily Kunoichi @kunoichi_naruto She is already being blamed for Boruto's scar. If this was a fight for both sides, that wouldn't be the case She is already being blamed for Boruto's scar. If this was a fight for both sides, that wouldn't be the case

However, fans are adamant that this situation will help shape Sarada's character as she might blame herself for getting Boruto's eye injured. With another such event where she could lose a close one, there is a huge chance that Sarada could unlock her Mangekyo Sharingan, which fans have been theorizing as to whom she would lose to gain it.

borusara 🥗🔩 @borusaramoments "Boruto always protect Sarada"



You show them how Sarada protects and saves Boruto and they go silent 🤔



"Boruto always protect Sarada"You show them how Sarada protects and saves Boruto and they go silent 🤔https://t.co/djhbit6FdX

Meanwhile, other fans expressed how the scene from Boruto chapter 78 spoilers depicted Boruto and Sarada's relationship. They have always been helping and protected each other. Previously, Boruto had promised Sarada that he would become the Shadow Hokage and protect her, following which he has now kept his promise and protected her from Kawaki's attack.

Following that, fans of the series started theorizing about what next they could witness in the series. Given that Momoshiki has taken over Boruto and helped Kawaki escape Konoha Shinobi's clutches, there is a good chance that Sasuke is now set to face Kawaki in the next chapter.

However, it is yet to be revealed why Momoshiki chose to protect Kawaki because Kawaki was trying to kill Boruto because of Momoshiki's presence within him.

Thus, fans will have to wait until Boruto chapter 78 officially gets released worldwide to find out more. Otherwise, fans can expect a better explanation for the same in the next chapter, for which fans will have to wait another month.

