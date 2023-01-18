Boruto chapter 77 spoilers: Hinata slapping Kawaki causes an uproar 

With Boruto chapter 77 spoilers out, fans can finally see the aftermath of Kawaki realizing that Boruto was able to make contact with Momoshiki. The spoilers revealed a whole lot of information as the manga finally seems to have initiated its stride towards the time-skip, given that Kawaki ends up doing the unfathomable.

However, Boruto chapter 77 spoilers did end up creating quite a major debate in the fanbase as Hinata was seen slapping Kawaki. The context surrounding the story has sparked a huge uproar among fans, who are now arguing whether it was right for Hinata to have done the same.

Hinata slapping Kawaki in Boruto chapter 77 causes arguments on Twitter

To provide some context to fans, in Boruto chapter 77, Kawaki was seen leaving the house where he, Boruto, Eida, and Daemon were to stay together. He is later seen returning home, i.e., to the Uzumaki house, where he reiterates his intention to kill Boruto for being controlled by Momoshiki Otsutsuki. He also expressed his guilt for having failed at the same time in his earlier attempt.

This causes Hinata to snap as she slaps Kawaki for wanting to kill his brother. Fans should know that this is the first time Hinata has heard that Kawaki had earlier tried to kill her son. Hearing that, as well as his intent to kill him the second time, caused her to snap.

She still notably thinks of Kawaki as her own son as she herself refers to him as Boruto's brother. However, the fanbase started arguing over the incident.

"Hinata slapping kawaki is so wrong idc" UHM NO- if my step son was talking about k1lling my own son Infront of me I'd do the same thing as her. She had every right to slap Kawaki.

They turned hinata and kawaki into the will smith meme, who made this

Initially, a good portion of the fandom was angry at Hinata for slapping Kawaki. They didn't feel it was right for Hinata to do so as Kawaki was a victim of child abuse. Thus, slapping him would only make the situation worse.

However, other fans didn't see the point in that argument, given that Hinata wasn't abusing him, but rather disciplining him for wanting to kill her own son. In fact, some fans were actually glad that Kawaki got slapped, as there have been several instances in the past where he has crossed the line.

That's discipline , also you shouldn't mess with a mothers child or they'll get on you

Bruh why r people overreacting its normal for mother to discipline an undisciplined child by strict means.

Someone finally did it lol thank you Hinata.

Fans also observed how Hinata still thought of Kawaki as her own child, given that she referred to him as Boruto's brother in Boruto chapter 77. They believed that Hinata was right, given that it was only natural for a mother to slap her stepson for feeling guilty over not being able to kill her real son. That too, she only realized now that Kawaki had attempted to do the same earlier as well.

Antis are impossible



Hinata thinks of Kawaki as her own child. She has referred to him as family multiple times. If Boruto wanted to kill Kawaki or Hima she would do the same to him.



She can see that Kawaki is slowly descending into darkness and as a mom she is trying her best

In fact, fans believe that Naruto himself would have done the same if it wasn't for Hinata. It was quite evident how Kawaki was descending into darkness, and Hinata could evidently sense that.

Fans even pointed out the hypocrisy with which Hinata was being treated. Previously, Sakura was seen destroying her entire house, simply for being annoyed over the fact that her daughter Sarada wanted to know more about her father Sasuke Uchiha.

People will excuse Sakura for getting annoyed at Sarada questioning about her parents relationship and breaking her house down which could've put Sarada in danger, or find it funny when Temari hit Shikadai in the head for thinking he skipped school

Sakura, therefore, endangered her child over wanting to know the most basic stuff, yet the fanbase didn't react in the same manner back then. However, now that Hinata has slapped Kawaki for expressing his intent to kill her son, she is being labeled the child abuser.

Maybe, fans will have to wait until Boruto chapter 77 is officially released for some further context.

