Will Naruto get a new tailed beast? Understanding Boruto & ahead

With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations currently focusing on Eida and Daemon's Shinjutsu powers, the series has come a long way from its predecessor. In Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, the anime majorly focused on tailed beasts, but with the Boruto anime, the franchise's focus has shifted to the alien race called Otsutsuki, which made its first appearance at the end of Shippuden.

While the Otsutsuki is a formidable race, the Hidden Leaf Village had quite a few shinobi capable of going toe-to-toe with them.

However, two of their major firepowers got nerfed after Naruto lost Kurama during his fight against Isshiki, and Sasuke lost his rinnegan to Borushiki. While Sasuke could possibly get an eye transplant, will the seventh Hokage get a new tailed beast?

Will Naruto become a jinchuriki in the Boruto anime?

No, Naruto will not become a jinchuriki in the Boruto anime, as he would not want to replace Kurama just to get stronger. While he was the strongest living character in the verse, losing Kurama was a huge blow to him as well as the Hidden Leaf Village.

With the growing threat of the Otsutsuki and Code, the village may need a new savior to protect it. Given how the franchise is currently airing the Boruto anime, it is most likely that the mantle of savior will be taken over by Boruto as opposed to his father, who was the protagonist of his own series, followed by its sequel series.

Thus, the possibility of Naruto getting a new tailed beast in the anime seems bleak. Firstly, he would not want to tarnish Kurama's memory by replacing him with a new tailed beast just to get stronger. Secondly, he still does have his Sage Mode, which was previously capable of defeating the Six Paths of Pain when the Akatsuki leader attacked the Hidden Leaf Village in hopes of extracting the Nine-tailed beast from him.

Even if by some chance, he wants to become a jinchuriki to a new tailed-beast, it seems highly unlikely that he will get one of the eight tailed-beasts sealed inside him.

Given how Kurama was the strongest amongst the nine tailed-beasts, being a jinchuriki to one of them would be a downgrade for the seventh Hokage, meaning he may have to look for some new options.

With the Boruto anime, the franchise re-introduced fans to the ten-tailed beast as it was now Code's objective to create the Divine Tree out of it, which can only be done by feeding an Otsutsuki to it. While Code wants to get the Ten-Tails to either eat Boruto or Kawaki, the Hidden Leaf Village wants to foil his plans.

A major issue is that Sasuke no longer possesses the rinnegan, and can no longer enter that dimension at his will. Even if Naruto were somehow able to travel to that dimension, it does not seem like the sealing technique would be easy, given how it is the Ten-Tails. Even if he could become a jinchuriki to it, it is not going to be an easy task to extract its power, thus an effort for the same seems to be a waste of time.

