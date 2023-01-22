Boruto chapter 77 marks Naruto’s departure from the series as the next generation finally takes over

Boruto chapter 77 proved to be a major turning point in the storyline of the series after Kawaki began suspecting Momoshiki of still being in control of Boruto’s body. The younger Uzumaki’s vision in chapter 75 and Momoshiki’s confirmation established that a major problem, possibly concerning Kawaki, will cause chaos in the village and turn the other youngsters against the older karma-user.

But fans did not expect the extreme decision that Kawaki made in an attempt to protect Naruto, and the chapter might be the beginning of the karma-user’s rise as an antagonist in the series. This article discusses how Kawaki’s actions in Boruto chapter 77 would affect the series, especially regarding Naruto’s presence in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 77 may be Naruto’s last appearance in the series for a long time

Kawaki’s decision

Shikamaru's advice to Kawaki backfires (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 77 began with Kawaki grabbing Boruto and demanding that Momoshiki Otsutsuki reveal himself so the older karma-user can defeat him once and for all. Shikamaru tried to calm Kawaki down by reminding the latter how devastated Naruto had been upon seeing his son being killed in front of his eyes.

Unfortunately, this simply convinced Kawaki that since the Hokage would not stand by and watch his son be killed, he had no option but to make sure that Naruto could not interfere at all.

He then left the house and made sure that the Sensory Unit would not be able to track him by hiding his chakra signature and shrinking himself using Sukunahikona.

Boruto chapter 77 showed Kawaki visiting the Uzumaki household and revealing his intent to kill every surviving Otsutsuki clan member including Boruto. He refused to change his mind even after Hinata slapped him and called him crazy, simply stating that he didn’t expect them to understand his desperation to protect Naruto.

When the Seventh Hokage challenged the karma-bearer, declaring that the former would have to go through him to reach his son, Kawaki made his move. He opened up a portal using his karma and transported both Naruto and Hinata to a different dimension.

With Kurama dead and Sasuke’s Rinnegan destroyed, Kawaki’s actions effectively sealed Naruto in another dimension, preventing him from getting in the way of Kawaki’s hunt for the Otsutsuki.

How chapter 77 connects to the post-timeskip scene

After Kawaki’s obsession with protecting the Seventh Hokage became apparent in the series, readers were even more skeptical about the possibility of the older karma user killing someone whom he almost worships and considers a father-figure. Fans were quick to point out that Boruto chapter 77 confirmed a long-standing theory regarding Naruto's status in the future of the series.

The theory suggested that when Kawaki threatened Boruto in the post-timeskip scene, stating that he would send the blond shinobi where he had sent the Seventh Hokage, he was referring to his decision to send Naruto to another dimension. But the chapter suggests that this is the last readers will see of Naruto in a while.

Kawaki threatens Boruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Assuming that Kawaki refers to his actions in Boruto chapter 77 in his conversation with Boruto in the post-timeskip scene, it would mean that both Naruto and Hinata would remain trapped in another dimension for at least three years.

Boruto and Kawaki look considerably older in the scene, suggesting that there will be a timeskip spanning around three to four years, similar to the gap between the pre-Shippuden and Shippuden era in the Naruto series.

Boruto has gradually nerfed powerful characters like Naruto and Sasuke, while making younger characters from the upcoming generations more powerful. Boruto and Kawaki are both almost as powerful as Kaguya Otsutsuki, with Eida, Daemon and Code being equally overpowered opponents.

Daemon’s introduction to Himawari in Boruto chapter 77 suggests that even the youngest Uzumaki has a powerful innate power and might become more significant to the story.

Shikamaru calls Kawaki a threat (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Final thoughts

Removing Naruto’s presence from the story entirely allows the younger characters to finally develop as heroes, instead of being overshadowed by characters who defined the original Naruto series. Transporting the Seventh Hokage to a different dimension is also a smart way to deal with older Naruto fans who would not be happy with Kishimoto killing off the beloved protagonist.

With Naruto gone from the series, the stage is set for other characters like Sasuke and Shikamaru to depart as well, possibly from being killed off during Code’s attack on the Leaf Village with his army of "Claw grimes."

