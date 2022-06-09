5 ways Boruto fails Naruto fans (& 5 things it does better than its predecessor)

Boruto is perhaps one of the most disliked sequels in all of anime history. Many fans believe the Boruto anime does not live up to the legacy that Naruto created in the years it was airing.

There are various aspects of Boruto that warrant all of the criticism that it has received. At the same time, there are certain parts of Boruto that have proven that the sequel is not as bad as everyone says.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's personal views. It also contains spoilers for the Naruto and Boruto series.

5 ways Boruto is worse than Naruto

1) The villains in Boruto are not as well written

Some of the best villains in the Naruto series are Madara, Obito, and Orochimaru. Naruto gives fans an in-depth understanding of their individual personalities and deepest desires.

The show also described the struggles they faced in order to accomplish their goals. This made them fan-favorites despite being some of the most evil characters in Naruto.

However, Boruto villains lack depth in their character. For characters like Momoshiki, Urashiki, and Isshiki, their goals are both simplistic and incredibly shallow.

They each aim to steal all of Earth's chakra in order to become more powerful just because they want to. Many fans believe, and rightfully so, that the new villains will never reach the caliber of Naruto villains.

2) Kurama was killed off suddenly

Kurama was introduced early in the Naruto series and has been a major factor throughout Naruto's entire life. The two started off as enemies, and Kurama's hatred towards Naruto only grew as the series went on. However, fans got to watch as Kurama began to slowly develop a more positive opinion of Naruto that eventually grew into a friendship/partnership.

After using Baryon Mode, Kurama used up all of his chakra and faded away. Although this was a necessary sacrifice to defeat Isshiki, Kurama's death erased the emotional connection fans spent cultivating with him for more than a decade.

3) Naruto and Sasuke were nerfed immensely

Naruto was the only person in Konohagakure capable of fighting Isshiki. With Baryon Mode, Naruto and Kurama combined their power to shorten Isshiki's lifespan and weaken him immensely. After this, Kurama died because he used all of his chakra.

Moments after Isshiki died, Borushiki awakened and took over Boruto's body. He then stabbed Sasuke's Six Paths Rinnegan, destroying his strongest Dojutsu and greatest asset.

Naruto losing Kurama and Sasuke losing his Rinnegan are the greatest nerfs to ever occur in the Naruto series.

4) Shinobi are becoming less relevant

With the introduction of Scientific Ninja Tools, the Age of Shinobi has been threatened. These new tools allow users to easily counter Ninjutsu techniques, preventing many characters from being able to fight back against enemies. As a result, only those who can use flashy and powerful attacks can participate in fights.

Even in episode one, Kawaki stated that the Age of Shinobi is over. Boruto proceeds to say he is still a Shinobi, but the influence that Shinobi and Ninjutsu once had on the world is waning at an incredible pace.

5) The new Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist are underwhelming

The Seven Ninja Swordsmen as they appear in the anime (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto)

The Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist were once incredibly powerful characters. In the beginning of Naruto, Zabuza Momochi, wielder of Kubikiribocho, proved to be an incredibly tough opponent for Kakashi. With that in mind, Kisame Hoshigaki was able to give everyone he fought a run for their money. He was known as the Tailless Tailed Beast and was one of the strongest members of the Akatsuki.

Although the new Seven Ninja Swordsmen are skilled and powerful in their own right, they do not come close to their predecessors. The old Seven Ninja Swordsmen would beat the new group without any difficulty. In fact, many believe Kisame could take down the new Seven Ninja Swordsmen without any trouble at all.

5 ways it meets the expectations of fans

1) The villains are much more powerful

Kara consists of the strongest characters in the series (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto)

Although the villains in the sequel are overall worse characters than Naruto villains, they are much more powerful. Kara is a stronger group of characters than the Akatsuki, and Isshiki Otsutsuki was set up to be more powerful than every villain featured in Naruto.

Even though Isshiki is powerful, he is not the strongest. Daemon and Eida, two cyborg siblings, have both been stated to be stronger than Isshiki. At the same time, Code, Isshiki's most loyal follower, is stated to be the strongest villain in Boruto without his limiters in place.

2) Konohagakure is in a time of peace

Konohagakure as it appears in 'Boruto' (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto)

The Naruto series heavily emphasized the disastrous effects of war. There have been four large-scale wars, each aptly named The Great Ninja War, that left blood and tragedy in their wake.

Even when Konohagakure was not fighting in a war, it was still a target, especially during the Pain Arc. Pain destroyed the entire village in a matter of seconds, killing almost every Konoha citizen.

However, in Boruto, nobody has to worry about this. The village has been in an era of peace for years after the events of Shippuden. Although there have been a few attacks made towards Konoha, none of them are capable of endangering the entire village.

3) The Ninja Academy graduation exam is much tougher

To graduate from the Ninja Academy in Naruto, students had to pass a written exam and pass a practical exam by successfully performing Ninjutsu techniques. The written test has stayed the same, but the practical has changed drastically.

After Boruto and his friends passed their written exam, they were forced to fight Chunin and Jonin Sensei for their practical. The biggest shocker, however, was that they had to fight against Kakashi Hatake while not even being genin yet. Although Kakashi held back quite a bit, this was easily much more difficult than the practical exam in .

4) Mitsuki is an amazing addition to the series

Regardless of being a hater or fan, one thing everyone can agree on is that Mitsuki is one of the best next generation original characters ever. He is incredibly skilled and powerful. As the son of Orochimaru, Mitsuki knows various snake-based Ninjutsu and techniques using many different chakra natures such as Lightning, Water, and Wind.

At the same time, his calm personality and usual emotionless demeanor makes him appear cooler to fans. The greatest thing about Mitsuki, however, is his sage mode. Mitsuki's Snake Sage Mode Transformation has an amazing design and makes him one of the strongest characters in the show,.

5) Sarada leading Team Seven showcased the strength of the next generation genin

After Jigen defeated Naruto and Sasuke and sealed Naruto away, Mitsuki, Kawaki, Sarada, and Boruto were freaking out. They impulsively traveled to the dimension where Naruto was sealed but were met with Kara Inner Boro.

During the fight against Boro, Sarada did an amazing job leading her team and put up an amazing fight. Both members used their unique abilities to weaken Boro, and Sarada attacked him with a chidori to act as the finishing blow. They created a strategy that should have worked and allowed them to defeat Boro, but in the end, Borushiki appeared and oblitered Boro himself. Regardless, the fight was still amazing and impressed everyone.

