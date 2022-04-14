Lava Release (or "Lava Style") in Naruto is a Kekkei Genkai combination of Earth and Fire. As with other Kekki Genkai, there are various applications and abilities that lava users can perform, from making molten rocks in solid and liquid states to acidic mud.

As with other users of combination techniques, these users have abilities unique only to them and sometimes aren't enough to stop whatever threat they face. These include people like the Fifth Mizukage Mei Terumī and the Tailed-Beast Son Goku and his Jinchuriki Roshi.

These are eight users of lava in Naruto, ranked from the weakest to the strongest.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Naruto and Boruto. The article solely represents the author's opinion as well.

Note: Additional rules, the strength has to be with Lava Release itself. Combination techniques (Lava Release Rasenshuriken) are allowed, but must focus on Lava Release.

8 lava users in Naruto, ranked from weakest to strongest

8) Etoro Konjiki

This terrorist from the Hidden Rock village made his first and only appearance in the Gaara Hiden: A Sandstorm Mirage novel. Etoro was a Lava Release user and used his lava in combination with his twin brother Metoro to devastate buildings and ships before turning their attention to the Hidden Sand village.

Their employer hired them to kill Gaara, which they failed to do. Etoro used a unique Lava Jutsu called Expanding Flame Rings to seal lava inside his brother's large steel balls to throw at enemies, and they exploded to melt the projectile and release a storm of flames.

It got blocked by Gaara's Sand Shield, and Etoro met his end as his flame bullets couldn't pierce Gaara's sand and he was crushed by it.

7) Karyū

Karyu circa Sasuke Shinden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another terrorist from a novel that was adapted into the anime, Karyū was a slave that broke out of slavery and formed the Lightning Group alongside Nowaki/Fuushin. After the Hidden Mist turned on them, Karyū formed the Dark Thunder group inspired by Sasuke in the novel Sasuke Shinden: Book of Sunrise.

Karyū tried fighting Sasuke in both the anime and manga to different results. In the anime, he was swiftly defeated by Sasuke using Amaterasu. In the novel, he fared better using his rubberised Lava Release to stop Sasuke's Chidori Katana and Rubber Balls, putting Sasuke on the defensive.

While he was still defeated by Sasuke using Chidori, it was a nonlethal strike from him. His fate in the novel was death via a vengeful villager whose daughter was killed by the Dark Thunder Group. In the anime’s adaptation, he was captured instead and granted clemency by the Mizukage and Kakashi.

6) Dodai

Dodai using Lava Release to save Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This elderly Jonin from the Hidden Cloud village has been an official attendant to at least two of the village's Raikage, and was instrumental in aiding Naruto in fighting the resurrected Third Raikage during the Shinobi World War. He proved a tactical and resourceful Shinobi and his Lava Release proved quite helpful in the war.

Now, the Lava Release he uses is more for defense and distraction. He was able to diminish the impact of the Third Raikage's Hell Stab by reinforcing an Earth Wall with the Rubber Wall technique, and his Rubber Defence Jutsu was able to absorb and dissipate Madara's Tengai Shinsei/Heaven Concealed impact.

Whilst this made him incredibly strong, he was mostly a distraction to aid Naruto Uzumaki in sealing the Third Raikage. He also attempted to track and seal the revived Second Tschikage Mū, but was unsuccessful before the Ressurrection Jutsu dissipated.

5) Boro

Considered more mighty than even Kara leader Jigen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, Boro is a powerhouse of a man that is stronger than even Delta who held Naruto hostage. Once again, this list focuses specifically on his use of Lava Release.

His use of Lava Release is comparable to Fifth Mizukage Mei Terumi's use, as he was able to use Lava Release: Planet-Branding Blast to utterly melt Shuriken sent his way when he was fighting Boruto, Sarada, Kawaki, and Mitsuki. That's when he used it as a projectile.

As the ground exploded, it coated the ground and melted through rocks and stones easily. It would've also melted through Naruto's cage and seal if Kawaki and Boruto hadn't absorbed it with their Karmas. Still, he was fended off by the kids and killed when Momoshiki took over Boruto.

4) Kurotsuchi

The current Fourth Tsuchikage is a powerhouse in her own right, able to use Lava, Fire, Earth, Water, and Yin (in a novel only) releases and guarded Ōnoki the Third Tsuchikage during the Five Kage Summit. For the purposes of this list, we're just going to focus on her use of Lava Release.

Kurotsuchi's use of Lava Release is for attack and restraint. The first usage is the Quicklime concealing technique, which can limit movement like quick drying cement with the addition of Water Release. The second is ash to restrain an opponent, wrapping around the opponent to immobilize them.

During the Shinobi World War arc of Naruto Shippuden, she was able to trap Kabuto, who only broke free since he had studied her techniques beforehand. She also fought off a large part of the Zetsu Army, and stopped Deidara's minefield technique, successfully capturing him afterward. She also helped pin down the Ten-Tails.

3) Mei Terumi

The Fifth Mizukage of the Hidden Mist village is no slouch either, as she has access to Water, Fire, Earth, and Lightning Release. Focusing on her Lava Release, it was strong enough to block Sasuke's path and her Boil Release was enough to melt the bones of Sasuke's Susanoo's ribcage.

Mei Terumi's Lava Release, on the other hand, was enough to not only pressure Madara but also partially melt Madara's Susanoo's ribcage as well. It forced Madara into using the Susanoo in the first place along with A's lightning enhanced physical attacks. It also injured Sasuke during his assault on the Five Kage Summit.

Mei was also able to use Lava Release to smokescreen the battlefield, as seen during her fight with Sasuke and Madara. This allowed Tsunade a followup attack on Madara, and the corrosive mist from boil release didn't affect her either. Mei even used Lava to destroy the meteorites threatening her village in The Last: Naruto the Movie

2) Naruto Uzumaki

This might sound like cheating, but do remember that Naruto was able to tap into Lava Release thanks to Son Goku giving him his chakra and using the Six Paths Senjutsu. It was able to power him up and give him access to multiple variations on the already powerful Rasenshuriken.

To date, the only Lava Release technique Naruto has performed is Sage Art: Lava Style Rasenshuriken. It was powerful enough to hit and stun Madara in his godly form and bisect the tree form of the Ten-Tails, which is why he's all the way up at the number two spot.

However, because he hasn't demonstrated any other Lava Release techniques, he cannot be number one. That particular honor goes to Son Goku and Roshi, the Lava using Tailed-Beast and Jinchuriki who helped Naruto gain the technique.

1) Son Goku/Roshi

Of course, the Tailed-Beast and his Jinchiriki would be on this list as they're the only ones that can manipulate lava in both liquid and solid form. Aside from the aforementioned aiding of Naruto, these two are Lava Release masters with Son Goku can create volcanoes when unleashed.

The large and prideful Son Gokū is a master of Lava Release, able to create volcaoes using Flower Fruit Mountain. The jutsu creates a volcano that then erupts, showing the area in the molten rock that melts anything in its path. He also tossed Killer B in the Tailed-Beast form away from him by a considerable distance.

Rōshi is able to use Lava Release to spew molten rocks from his mouth in a searing projectile attack that burns anything it contacts. He can also create lava armor that burns anyone or anything that connects with him, burning anyone in range despite not making physical contact.

They may not have gotten along, but they were masters of lava.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan