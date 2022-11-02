Every Naruto character who died in Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Naruto sequel that follows Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki, and his friends on their journey to becoming shinobi. The series takes place in a more modern setting, with heroes facing off against deadly villains and the looming threat of death.

Naruto saw a number of tragic deaths as key characters such as Itachi Uchiha, Neji Hyuga, and others died throughout the series. While the majority of the others made it to the sequel, a few did not.

The following is a list of Naruto characters who died in the sequel.

Naruto characters who met their maker in Boruto

1) Kurama

Kurama and Naruto finally becoming one (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kurama was the Nine-Tailed Fox that was sealed into Naruto by his father, the Fourth Hokage. He was thought to be the most powerful Kyuubi of the nine. During the war, Naruto and him finally accepted each other, bestowing immense power on the former. They became the best of friends and formed a nearly unbeatable battle team.

Kurama died in the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki in Boruto. He let Naruto use Baryon Mode to defeat the cosmic being, increasing Naruto's abilities to unimaginable levels at the expense of his life.

Thanks to him, Naruto was able to defeat Isshiki once and for all but lost a dear companion in the process.

2) Onoki

Ku attacking his maker, Onoki (image via Studio Pierrot)

Onoki was the Third Tsuchikage of Iwagakure. He was a pivotal figure in the Fourth Great War and the base of the Kage of the Shinobi Alliance. Even at the age of 80, he proved to be an incredibly powerful shinobi, leading the people of his village with unwavering zeal, with Madara Uchiha recognizing him.

In Boruto, his character became rather strange. Onoki became involved in the creation of artificial humans such as Ku, but he quickly realized the consequences of his actions. In an attempt to atone for his error, he chose to confront Ku.

The battle ended with Onoki sacrificing his life in order to destroy what he had created. His sacrifice was not in vain, as it had a significant impact on Boruto's life.

3) Ao

Ao felt that the best way to acquire strengthwas to modigy his body with ninja tools (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ao was a former Anbu of the hidden village of the Land of Water's Hunter-nin Corps. They were the Fifth Mizukage's right hand. His village regarded him as a hero for his services. He defeated a Hyuga and took their Byakugan, implanting it in his right eye during the Third Shinobi World War. Ao, who was thought to be dead, lived a quiet life until he was recruited by Kara, who altered his body.

During the show, Ao clashed with the new Team 7 and was quickly defeated by Boruto and his team.

Boruto's kindness and words reawakened his shinobi pride. He then sacrificed his life, saving the blonde from Koji Kashin while being crushed under the Boiler Toad.

Poll : 0 votes