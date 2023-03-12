Anime war erupts as Boruto Code arc is hailed better than One Piece

A war broke out among fans on the internet, saying the Boruto Code arc is better than all of One Piece. Fans of Boruto and One Piece have taken to Twitter to support their favorite anime and troll the other camp.

The debate centers around Boruto, which recently started airing the Code arc. The arc revolves around the new characters Code, Eida, Daemon, and others. The anime adaptation of Code arc has been praised for its storytelling, character development, and action sequences, which have created quite a buzz among the fandom.

Based on the number of views on YouTube clips related to the Boruto Code arc, fans are claiming that the Boruto Code arc is better than One Piece. This is causing a rift between fans of the two popular anime series.

Boruto Code arc is taking over the popularity of One Piece: a fierce debate among anime fans

JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING Eida waking up had more hype than luffy splitting the sky lmfaooo! Ain’t no way a Boruto character waking up had more hype than One piece’s wano arc Eida waking up had more hype than luffy splitting the sky lmfaooo! Ain’t no way a Boruto character waking up had more hype than One piece’s wano arc 💀😹 https://t.co/Ae0a3acG1r

Earlier today, a tweet went viral that shared a picture of the YouTube watchlist, where a short clip of Eida had more views than One Piece's clip. The latter clip showed Luffy stating that as long as he lived, there were infinite chances. This statement was given while he was fighting against Kaido.

The tweet caused a stir among fans of both anime, with Boruto fans claiming that the views prove that their anime is better than One Piece. The caption of the tweet was also provocative enough to enrage the latter anime's fanbase. But it isn't just this tweet, there are a lot of other tweets where fans are trying to defend their favorite show.

Another tweet sparked debate among the fandoms of Boruto and One Piece(Image via Twitter/dasiennn)

The debate has been going on for a while now. Other than Eida waking up, another picture went viral, which showed that a clip from Boruto containing a video of Naruto in the bathroom has more views than the clip from One Piece, which shows Luffy’s battle against Kaido. The battle between the two fandoms might have sparked at this point.

Fans of both anime series are going head-to-head to defend their favorites. While some argue that One Piece has been around for much longer than the Boruto Code arc and has a larger following, others claim that the Boruto Code arc is superior in terms of its storytelling and character development.

Anthony Williams @antwilz #ONEPIECE1077 wtf is this, man’s kissing the ground, One Piece looked better than this when it first released in 1999 🤣🤣☠️ #BORUTO wtf is this, man’s kissing the ground, One Piece looked better than this when it first released in 1999 🤣🤣☠️#BORUTO #ONEPIECE1077 https://t.co/QkdE4lzRPF

Some fans of One Piece have also stated that they focus more on the anime than the YouTube clips. Fans of the anime are getting more trolling from Boruto fans due to the anime going on hiatus for a few weeks due to TV coverage issues. Based on that, One Piece fans are also trolling Boruto fans by emphasizing that the latter anime is going on hiatus after airing the finale episode of Part 1 on March 26, 2023.

Since episode 287, the Boruto Code arc from the manga has been shown in the anime. In episode 287 of Boruto, it is shown that Eida woke up in the Cyborg cell, and her appearance was definitely impressive enough to rouse fans. Since then, Boruto fans have been claiming that the Boruto Code arc is better than One Piece.

Smitty (🚨READING ONE PIECE FOR THE FIRST TIME🚨) @Smitty_Indeed



When the only good thing you can say about your show is that a different show sucks then maybe your show isn't all that good JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING Eida waking up had more hype than luffy splitting the sky lmfaooo! Ain’t no way a Boruto character waking up had more hype than One piece’s wano arc Eida waking up had more hype than luffy splitting the sky lmfaooo! Ain’t no way a Boruto character waking up had more hype than One piece’s wano arc 💀😹 https://t.co/Ae0a3acG1r The only thing occupying Boruto fans is hyping up somewhat decent animations from their show and slandering One Piece.When the only good thing you can say about your show is that a different show sucks then maybe your show isn't all that good twitter.com/7SLASHLIGHTNIN… The only thing occupying Boruto fans is hyping up somewhat decent animations from their show and slandering One Piece.When the only good thing you can say about your show is that a different show sucks then maybe your show isn't all that good twitter.com/7SLASHLIGHTNIN…

Avi0n |CR: One Piece|🍥 @IAmAvionGS Accounts who rely solely on Boruto slander gonna die off once March is over Accounts who rely solely on Boruto slander gonna die off once March is over😭 https://t.co/V13XFuif2a

JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING Boruto code arc > One piece existence Boruto code arc > One piece existence https://t.co/Acp4roS9bR

Owl @Idonthaveowls



#ONEPIECE #BORUTO I think it's about time for all of us to come to an agreement and accept this controversial take I think it's about time for all of us to come to an agreement and accept this controversial take#ONEPIECE #BORUTO https://t.co/BJbtji2moQ

Cl2 Hater 💫 @Glaira123 twitter.com/7SLASHLIGHTNIN… JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING Eida waking up had more hype than luffy splitting the sky lmfaooo! Ain’t no way a Boruto character waking up had more hype than One piece’s wano arc Eida waking up had more hype than luffy splitting the sky lmfaooo! Ain’t no way a Boruto character waking up had more hype than One piece’s wano arc 💀😹 https://t.co/Ae0a3acG1r I don't get it how does this jalex dude even get the confidence to say Boruto is better than one piece when it's actually just pile of confused trash I don't get it how does this jalex dude even get the confidence to say Boruto is better than one piece when it's actually just pile of confused trash 😭😭😭 twitter.com/7SLASHLIGHTNIN…

Boruto fans are claiming that because of the hype the Boruto Code arc recently created, the storyline and the animation of the Code arc have been praised for their storytelling, character development, and action sequences, which have left fans on the edge of their seats.

Final thoughts

The debate between fans of Boruto and One Piece is unlikely to die down anytime soon, with both sides firmly entrenched in their beliefs. While some fans of One Piece argue that it has a larger following and a longer history than Boruto, fans of Boruto claim that the Code arc is better in terms of storytelling and character development.

The Boruto Code arc has undoubtedly made a name for itself in the recent times of anime. But it remains to be seen whether it can surpass One Piece in terms of popularity and critical acclaim. However, one thing is for sure: the debate between fans of the two anime series will continue to rage on for the foreseeable future.

