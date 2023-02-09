One Piece episode 1051 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 12, at 9.30 am JST. The preview of the episode shows Luffy squaring off against Kaido, with characters like Inuarashi and Nekomamushi taking their valiant stand against Beast Pirate Jack and Charlotte Perospero respectively.

One Piece episode 1050 saw Luffy and Momonosuke teaming up and fighting Kaido. Momonosuke even managed to bite the latter after being motivated by Luffy. On the other side of the battlefield, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi were seen struggling against Beast Pirate Jack and Charlotte Perospero, after their Sulong transformation wore off during the fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece series.

Kaido and Luffy's clash will split heavens in One Piece episode 1051

The preview for One Piece episode 1051 shows Luffy's crewmates, Zoro and Sanji fighting Kaido's commanders. Queen seems to be no match for Sanji's Diable Jambe, with his kick knocking the commander backwards. Zoro is seen charging at King as the fight between Luffy and Kaido heats up.

The preview also shows Momonosuke's pink dragon in a golden and ethereal aura, signifying his character's growth. Kurozumi Orochi, the current shogun, makes an appearance in the clip as well. The entire onigashima is seen in a red glow towards the end of the clip, which can only signify the clash between Luffy and Kaido, with both of them using their advanced conqueror's haki.

At this point in the manga, the clash between Luffy and Kaido resulted in the sky gettind split, like it happens during the clash between two advanced conqueror haki users.

Previously in the One Piece manga, we have seen yonkos clash with each other, resulting in the sky getting split into two halves. Some examples of this are Whitebeard vs Shanks, Roger vs Whitebeard and more recently when Kaido clashed against Big Mom.

The fight is not only symbolic of Luffy's yonko-level power but also signifies that he is a symbol of hope who will rid Wano of the dark clouds of Kaido and become the next Pirate King. He uplifted the spirit of his allies when he returned to battle, even managing to get Momonosuke over his fear of Kaido.

Inuarashi and Nekomamushi defeating Jack and Perospero (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

In One Piece episode 1050, both Inuarashi and Nekomamushi saw their Sulong transformation wear off due to the moon getting hidden behind the clouds, leaving them at a disadvantage against Jack and Perospero. Thus, Luffy splitting the sky in the upcoming episode will help them get their Sulong transformation back for one last time, helping them use their final attacks to once and for all defeat Beast All-Star Pirate: Jack the Drought and Big Mom's eldest son Perspero.

We could also see Zoro squaring off against King and even manage to slice a bit of his face mask off. The animation quality, pacing of the story, and the conflict between the strongest characters in the series has made fans super hyped for episode 1051, with anime-only fans being at a huge advantage of watching Oda's masterpiece unfold for the first time.

