One Piece Episode 1049: 5 breathtaking scenes that fans were excited to see

One Piece episode 1049 got released today, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. Fans of the anime were mesmerized by the quality of the animation in this new episode, with characters and fight scenes looking extra polished.

The episode delivers on the anticipation of Yamato fighting against Kaido, while Luffy makes his return to Onigashima riding on the back of Momonosuke. In this article, we will look at some of the breathtaking scenes from the new episode that managed to mesmerize fans with quality animation and emotional storytelling.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece Episode 1049.

5 breathtaking scenes from One Piece Episode 1049

1) Yamato and Luffy's attack on Kaido

The quality of the animation in the final scene of episode 1049 was nothing short of extraordinary and made Luffy and Yamato's combined attack on Kaido feel that much more impactful. The Twitter animanga community was left spellbound by the final scene, which has been trending ever since the episode was released.

Luffy's transformation into Gear 4: Snakeman and using his Jet Culverin alongside Yamato's attack, Divine Swiftness: White Serpent, was one of the most breathtaking scenes in all of One Piece and rightly made fans of the show super hyped. Seeing Kaido get hit with the full force of the attack and getting sent flying was really satisfying for fans to witness considering how villainous the tyrant is.

2) Yamato trading blows with Kaido

Kiyo @Kiyopon_24



No wonder why Oda didn't let her join rn because she will ruined the balance



#ONEPIECE1049 I'm not joking when I said Yamato is the 4th strongest character in Wano. She and Luffy are the only mf who put Kaido into the ground in rooftop and she can withstand Kaido's attack🤷‍♂️No wonder why Oda didn't let her join rn because she will ruined the balance I'm not joking when I said Yamato is the 4th strongest character in Wano. She and Luffy are the only mf who put Kaido into the ground in rooftop and she can withstand Kaido's attack🤷‍♂️No wonder why Oda didn't let her join rn because she will ruined the balance#ONEPIECE1049 https://t.co/U2MgHdoEJz

Yamato fighting Kaido was a major highlight of episode 1049 and it gave fans a lot of exciting moments to cheer for. Their battle reached its climax in this episode, with Yamato even managing to shed Kaido's blood and thrash him to the ground.

Kaido tries to break Yamato's resolve by reminding him that he is Ogre's child and that the people of Wano will never consider him as one of their own. Kaido's words seem to have an impact on Yamato as he loses focus and begins to get beaten pretty severely by his father.

3) Yamato's flashback of Ace

Kaido tries to break Yamato's resolve during their fight by saying that he has no friends. This gives Yamato a flashback of his friendship with Ace, which is a pretty emotional scene for fans to witness. The flashback also shows him giving Ace a Vivre Card so that they can one day again reunite.

Yamato reminds his father that he has friends but then changes the term to "had," as the audience witness a vivre card getting burnt away. This signified Ace's demise and Yamato losing one of his closest friends.

4) Yamato being helped by a Beast Pirate

This scene is bound to tug at the heartstrings of fans everywhere. In this scene, we witness a Beast Pirate going against his orders and helping Yamato by giving him food and even giving him a blanket to survive in the freezing cold of Wano.

For this act of kindness, the pirate was executed by Kaido's men. Yamato saw the entire scene unfold, hiding behind a rock, unable to do anything. This flashback scene was really important because it showed why Yamato hated his father so much and how terrible of a person Kaido really was.

5) Momonosuke finally taking flight

Momonosuke flying in One Piece episode 1049 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1049 saw Momonosuke taking flight after getting his whiskers continuously pulled by Luffy. The scene injected some much-needed comedy into the episode and sees Momo flying through the sky with Luffy on his back, giving him directions. Even during the flight, Momo's eyes remained closed due to him being scared of heights.

However, as they approach Onigashima, Momo tells Luffy that he has no idea how to land. This resulted in both of them deviating from their destination, crashing into the palace and disrupting numerous fights taking place in the Skull Dome.

In summation

One Piece 1049 is being praised heavily by fans for its animation quality and how crisp the battle sequences felt. Overall, this episode is phenomenal to look at and gives fans a lot of exciting and emotional moments. The last few scenes felt extraordinary, with the shift in quality adding to the hype of Luffy and Yamato's combined attack on Kaido.

It will be interesting to see if Toei can keep up this high level of animation for future episodes to come as there are a lot of big fights on the horizon for the One Piece anime. These fights would really benefit from the upgraded level of animation and crisp storytelling.

However, the studio might have to slow down the pacing of the anime so as to not catch up with the manga quickly and give some breathing room to Oda so that he can release more One Piece manga chapters.

