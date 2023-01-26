One Piece chapter 1073: Raw scans confirm Stussy fighting Lucci as a Gorosei member makes an appearance

One Piece chapter 1073 is scheduled to be released on January 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. Spoilers, synopsis, and raw scans for the new chapter were released on January 24 and 25, revealing a lot of crucial information and confirming some of the theories fans had following the release of chapter 1072.

Some of the talking points in the raw scans include Stussy squaring off against Lucci, Zoro fighting against S-Hawk, and a Gorosei member appearing alongside Kizaru. Oda also heavily hints towards the legitimacy of the theory that Stussy is Bakkin's clone and is related to Weevil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1073.

One Piece chapter 1073: Gorosei member Jegarcia Saturn appears as Stussy fights Lucci

Stussy bites Lucci and knocks him out (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

One Piece chapter 1073 raw scans begin with Stussy squaring off against her CP0 comrade. Lucci lashes out at Stussy in retaliation for what she did to Kaku but she easily manages to evade his attack as he destroys what seems like an illusion.

Stussy then swiftly manages to get behind Lucci and bite him on the neck just like she did with Kaku. This causes him to get knocked out and fall to the ground unconscious. Stussy easily manages to outclass two of the strongest CP0 agents.

Seraphims prepare to attack (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Zoro is seen in front of the unconscious bodies of Kaku and Lucci while Brooks spectates the commotion from a distance. Stussy is seen calmly saying something which is followed by a panel where Usopp is yelling at the remaining crew. In the text spoilers, it was revealed that Stussy is the secret ally Vegapunk asked for help in One Piece chapter 1071.

The next panel sees the Seraphims approaching the group, with all of them charging their attacks. S-Snake, S-Bear, and S-Shark are all seen ready to unleash their attack as Zoro runs towards the group.

Zoro and S-Hawk figths each other in One Piece chapter 1073 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Next, we see Lillith coming out of Lab Stratum when S-Hawk locks her in as his target and charges at her. Zoro jumps in at the perfect moment and saves her from getting hurt. S-Hawk seems to be in shock facing Zoro's overwhelming strength. They trade blows with each other as Edison appears in the background.

S-Shark attacks Edison while he is saying something but Sanji manages to save him. In the text spoilers, it was revealed that Edison was trying to give all the Seraphims an order to stop when S-Shark attacked him. In the end, he manages to give the order, and all the Serpahims promptly stop attacking them.

Meanwhile, Luffy is seen running around the Lab Stratum trying to find someone and calling out to them. A summary of the chapter reveals that Luffy was looking for the original Vegapunk in this panel.

Marco is seen talking to a kid as Marines appear in the panel (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

The story then shifts to Marco talking to a kid who narrates to him about an incident that takes readers to a flashback sequence. The sequence features marines terrorizing the little kid and the other villagers.

Text spoilers reveal that the kid is from Sphinx Island, which Marco left to fight alongside Luffy in Wano. It was during this absence that the marines decided to come to the island and terrorize the local people living there.

Weevil fights the marines to save Marco's village (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Weevil comes to the rescue of the island's people and fights against the marines. He manages to overwhelm them with his strength, forcing them to run away. The kid is seen enthusiastically narrating the entire incident to Marco while Miss Bakkin appears in the background.

Miss Bakkin says something to Marco after which she breaks down crying for some reason. Text spoilers revealed that Miss Bakkin was talking to Marco about saving Weevil who got captured by Ryokugyu. She also discussed her son's lineage and told Marco to confirm it with Vegapunk

Miss Bakkin crying to Marco in One Piece Chapter 1073 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

The scene then shifts to a view of navy warships that are presumably heading towards Egghead Island. Inside one of the ships, Kizaru is seen talking to one of the members of Gorosei. In the text spoilers, it was revealed that the Gorosei member's name is Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. He talks about meeting Vegapunk once in the past and displays disappointment towards the current situation.

Fans have theorized that Saturn is related to one of the Ancient Weapons, Pluton, Poseidon, and Uranus. This theory holds some merit to it, taking into account how Saturn has the highest power in the World Government hierarchy and is currently sailing to stop the Straw Hats and Vegapunk from escaping. It will be interesting to see if this theory comes true in the upcoming One Piece chapters.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes