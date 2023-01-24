One Piece Chapter 1073: Major spoilers to expect from the chapter

One Piece chapter 1073 is scheduled to be released on January 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media’s website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The previous chapter saw some shocking plot developments with Bonney discovering Kuma's memories, Zoro fighting Kaku, and Stussy revealing her true identity. These major revelations have increased the hype for chapter 1073, making fans desperate for new information and spoilers regarding the chapter.

However, fans might have to wait a few more days before the official spoilers for chapter 1073 gets released. Many fans, in the meantime, have begun speculating and theorizing about the major revelations that they expect to see in the upcoming chapter.

With the Egghead Arc nearing its finale, fans can't wait to see what else Oda has in store for them.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative by nature and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Bonney accessing Kuma's memories, and other major revelations fans might get to see in One Piece chapter 1073

1) Kizaru arriving at Egghead Island

Kizaru might reach Egghead in chapter 1073 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Fans have speculated that in chapter 1073, Kizaru will arrive on Egghead Island with every marine warship at his disposal to prevent Vegapunk and the Straw Hats from escaping. Kizaru also hinted in chapter 1071 that he had something in store for the Straw Hats which would make their escape a lot more difficult.

With One Piece chapter 1073 being titled What stands in the way of the Strawhat Pirates....!? it might be an indication of the admiral using his trump card and showing the true extent of his powers. He was absent throughout chapter 1072 so it’s reasonable for fans to speculate that he'll be making a grand appearance in the upcoming chapter.

2) Bonney accessing Kuma's memories

Bonney finding out a huge paw print energy (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

In the previous chapter, Bonney was seen extending a hand towards Kuma's giant paw print energy. Thus, fans speculate that in chapter 1073, she will finally access her father's memories and uncover the secrets of his past.

Not much is known about Kuma's past except that he is part of a special race which was mentioned by both him and Bonney. Thus, many fans are speculating that accessing his memories might lead to some shocking revelations about Kuma being a part of the Lunarian race.

The chapter could also give some insight into his time with the Revolutionary Army.

3) Stussy fighting Lucci

Stussy as seen in One Piece chapter 1072 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Fans have speculated that Stussy will fight Lucci in chapter 1073 to give the Straw Hats and Vegapunk a chance to escape from Egghead Island. Fans are certain that she's Vegapunk's mysterious ally from chapter 1071 and the fifth member of MADS. This theory has some credibility to it, as Stussy seems to have immense knowledge of Vegapunk's lab, even being aware of the traps set by him.

In the last chapter, Stussy was seen knocking Kaku out by sucking his blood and even threatened to do the same to Lucci. The audience got to see her immense potential as she was able to knock out an awakened Devil Fruit user and CP0 agent like Kaku with ease.

This has hyped fans to see her square off against Lucci in One Piece chapter 1073 and showcase the true extent of her powers.

4) Reason behind Kuma returning to Mariejois

Kuma trying to climb to Mariejois in chapter 102 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

One of the biggest mysteries of One Piece chapter 1072 was Kuma's persistence to scale the Red Line in order to get to the holy land of Mariejois. Even after getting shot down by the Marines multiple times, Kuma was adamant in his pursuit and continued to reach his destination to fulfill some unknown objective.

Fans are curious to know the motive behind his decision to return to Mariejois, after Sabo risked his life to infiltrate the place and rescue him. There is speculation that Kuma's memories might hold the key to his current actions, and chapter 1073 will make it clear why he is trying so desperately to return to Mariejois.

5) Garp attacking the Blackbeard Pirates

Garp's decision to rescue Koby has made some fans speculate that he will fight the Blackbeard Pirates in One Piece chapter 1073 of the manga. He was absent throughout chapter 1072 so there is a possibility that he has already reached Blackbeard's pirate island, Hachinosu, or is midway through his journey.

Unofficial spoilers suggest that Marshall D. Teach aka Blackbeard will appear in chapter 1073. This makes it all the more plausible for a conflict to erupt between him and Vice Admiral Garp. Fans speculate that Garp will need to take on the Ten Titanic Captains before he can get a hold of Blackbeard himself.

Conclusion

As of now, there are no major spoilers or leaks available for One Piece chapter 1073. A raw scan for the new chapter titled What stands in the way of the Strawhat Pirates....!? is the only information available to the fans so far.

Spoilers for chapter 1073 are expected to start surfacing by January 24, 2023. Moreover, readers can expect raw scans and the chapter's full summary to be available by January 26.

