One Piece Chapter 1072 confirms Stussy's clone theory and Oda's masterstroke

One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers were released throughout this week, with a lot of interesting information coming to light. Between the raw scans, synopsis, and spoilers, a lot of the focus was directed towards a certain CP0 agent in particular.

Stussy was the center of attention in much of the spoilers, with her Devil Fruit powers finally being displayed alongside the revelation that she was the first successful clone created by MADS.

Oda's new reveal has made fans speculate that Stussy is a clone of Miss Bakkin and is related to Weevil, the self-proclaimed son of Whitebeard. Oda even hinted towards Stussy's real identity in the previous chapters with his ingenious writing, which the fans have finally taken notice of.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1072.

One Piece Chapter 1072 hints at Stussy being Bakkin's clone and Whitebeard's lover

One Piece chapter 1072 leaked panel (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

In One Piece 1072 raw scans, Zoro was seen fighting Kaku in his awakened form. Meanwhile, Lucci was ordering Seraphims to destroy the Lab Stratum. Amidst this commotion, we saw an unknown assailant biting Kaku from behind, knocking him out with ease. The assailant was discovered to be Stussy herself.

She also fashioned a set of wings in the raw scans and was identified as a crewmate of The Rocks Pirates and a clone of Buckingham Stussy along with being MADS' first successful cloning experiment, No. 1 "Stussy".

Many fans believe that Stussy is the anonymous ally that Dr.Vegapunk called in the last chapter to help him escape Egghead island along with the Straw Hats. The scans also indicate that Stussy has the power of the Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit Batto Batto no Mi, Model: Vampire.

H Lone @HLONE303 #OnePiece1072

Yeah Stussy is definitely Bakkin’s clone. The colour scheme sorta matches, plus Miss Buckin = Miss Buckingham Stussy. Plus she was said to be Whitebeard’s crewmate, which is now confirmed that they were in Rocks together.

With so many theories going around, another popular one has picked up steam, claiming that Stussy is a clone of Miss Bakkin. The audience was introduced to Miss Bakkin as the mother of Weevil, a former warlord of the sea, and the self-proclaimed lover of Whitebeard.

Marco previously mentioned that Miss Bakkin wasn't a part of Whitebeard's crew. However, this theory suggests that they could have been crewmates under the Rocks Pirates. Oda has a habit of making most One Piece female characters age very poorly, so it could be the case that she originally looked like Stussy in her youth and thus attracted Whitebeard's interest.

Stussy being the first successful MADS cloning experiment might mean that Weevil could be an imperfect clone of Whitebeard that MADS created through prior cloning experiments. Miss Bakkin's name also bears a lot of correlation with that of Stussy.

Fans have suggested that Miss Bakkin or Buckin is an abbreviation for Miss Buckingham Stussy. Oda is leaning heavily into making clones of characters like in the case of Seraphims or Vegapunk, so it might not be that surprising if it turns out that Stussy is Miss Bakkin's clone.

MF DAWN @fchw33 #ONEPIECE1072

ch 860: Stussy got introduced and was drinking giraffe juice ch 860: Stussy got introduced and was drinking giraffe juice #ONEPIECE1072 ch 860: Stussy got introduced and was drinking giraffe juice https://t.co/Sh8EupOYXr

Oda did an outstanding job of foreshadowing Stussy's development in the previous chapters. She was seen drinking Giraffe juice as early as chapter 860. This was significant and was repeated with her drinking Kaku's blood in chapter 1072.

Fans feel that Stussy is the fifth member of MADS, which is why she went so far as to betray the CP0 and become an enemy of the World Government. She might just be Vegapunk's mysterious ally from the previous chapter and will play a huge hole in helping Straw Hats and Vegapunk escape Egghead Island.

