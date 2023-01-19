One Piece chapter 1072 is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. Spoilers, synopsis, and raw scans for the new chapter were released on January 17 and 18, revealing a lot of crucial information to the fans and increasing the hype for the upcoming chapter.

Some of the talking points in the raw scans include Stussy's Devil Fruit reveal along with Kaku's Awakened Devil Fruit transformation. The scans also focused on Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk, revealing exciting details about Kuma's memories.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1072.

One Piece chapter 1072: Bonney discovers Kuma's memories and Stussy's identity comes to light

Bonney lying on the ground as Vegapunk goes to check on her (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

One Piece chapter 1072 raw scans begin with the focus on Dr. Vegapunk and Bonney, with the pirate trying to force Vegapunk into turning her father, Bartholomew Kuma, normal once again.

The above panel shows a now younger Bonney crying on the floor as Vegapunk tries to cautiously approach her. However, the twinkle in her eyes makes it evident that she is faking it in order to get a hold of Vegapunk by bringing his guard down. As soon as Dr. Vegapunk gets closer, Bonney balloons in size with an angry scowl on her face and begins chasing him.

Bonney gets a hold of Vegapunk and turns him into a child (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

After getting a hold of Vegapunk, Bonney turns him into a baby version of himself with her Devil Fruit powers. She says something to him angrily as the scene shifts to Kuma scaling the Red Line. This causes marines to arrive on the spot in order to apprehend Kuma.

Kuma is seen scaling Red line as Bonny argues with Vegapunk (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

In the above panel, we see an injured Kuma continuing to scale the Red Line when he, unfortunately, gets shot down by the marines. Meanwhile, the argument between Bonney and Vegapunk continues on Egghead Island as she slams Vegapunk to the ground, focusing her attention on something else.

Bonny finding out a huge paw print energy (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

She notices a door with a paw print symbol on it and decides to enter the room. Using her Devil Fruit powers, she corrodes the locking mechanism and gains access. Inside, she sees a giant ball of paw print energy that clearly belongs to her father.

Vegapunk is seen shouting after Bonney, but she doesn't pay him any attention. The paw print energy in the room is of great significance that ties it to Kuma's past.

Kuma and Vegapunk talking (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

The story in this panel shifts to a flashback sequence where we see a younger Kuma talking to Vegapunk. He appears to be asking the scientist to do something for him. In the text spoilers, it was revealed that Kuma asked Vegapunk to turn his memories into paw print energy, which is what this scene probably depicts.

The flashback ends abruptly with Vegapunk entering the room angrily while Bonny stares at the giant ball of energy. The panel ends with Kuma getting blasted by the marines yet again.

Bonney and others present at the Lab Stratum (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Bonney is seen extending her hand towards the giant paw print energy, making it evident that the chapter will see her explore her father's memories. One Piece chapter 1072 could give fans the much-awaited backstory of Bartholomew Kuma, with his memories revealing information important to the story.

The scene then shifts to Lab Stratum where Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and others are present along with Vegapunk Shaka.

Zoro fights Kaku as Stussy reveals her Bat Bat Devil Fruit

Zoro fighting Kaku in One Piece chapter 1072 (Image via Eiichiro Oda

Raw scans have also shown Zoro fighting Kaku in One Piece Chapter 1072, with Kaku's Awakened Devil Fruit transformation being on full display. Zoro, however, remains unfazed by Kaku's attacks, landing a powerful hit on his neck and slamming him to the ground.

Meanwhile, Lucci orders the Serpahims to destroy the Lab Stratum before Vegapunk comes out and orders them differently.

Stussy's Devil Fruit reveal as seen in One Piece chapter 1072 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Thereafter someone ambushes Kaku and bites him, knocking him unconscious. When Lucci turns around to look at the assailant, he sees Stussy licking blood off her lips and fashioning a new set of wings. She then gets identified as a crewmate of The Rocks Pirates and a clone of Buckingham Stussy along with being MADS first successful cloning experiment, No. 1 "Stussy".

Lucci is left utterly shocked by this development and asks Stussy what she is doing. Stussy replies by saying that she was putting Kaku to sleep and then requests Lucci to join his comrade.

One Piece Chapter 1072 spoilers and raw scans indicate that Stussy has the Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit Batto Batto no Mi, Model: Vampire. Her actions have also caused fans to speculate that she is Vegapunk's secret ally and will help him and the Straw Hats escape from Egghead Island.

Poll : 0 votes