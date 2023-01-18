One Piece chapter 1072: Stussy's mysterious knowledge about Egghead Island's defenses, explained

Monday afternoon, January 16, saw the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1072 be released, bringing some incredibly shocking revelations with them. Despite only being the initial spoilers, they’re incredibly momentous, and hint at the answers to some questions fans have had for several issues.

One such question, which One Piece chapter 1072’s initial spoilers begin to address, focuses on Stussy, with the issue revealing her to be a clone of a former Rocks Pirates member. However, it seems that the woman she was cloned from was much more than simply a member of the infamous crew.

One Piece chapter 1072 confirming Stussy as a clone suggests her progenitor was both a Rocks Pirate and MADS member

How Stussy knew of Egghead Island’s defenses

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe #ONEPIECE1070



The woman in the cover page is most likely Stussy.



It was implied a few chapters ago that she has history with Egghead Island & back in WCI it was implied that she is considerably older than she seems. The woman in the cover page is most likely Stussy.It was implied a few chapters ago that she has history with Egghead Island & back in WCI it was implied that she is considerably older than she seems. #ONEPIECE1070 The woman in the cover page is most likely Stussy.It was implied a few chapters ago that she has history with Egghead Island & back in WCI it was implied that she is considerably older than she seems. https://t.co/YynKgZRS2O

The initial and full summary spoilers for One Piece chapter 1072 have both confirmed that CP0’s Stussy is indeed a clone of former Rocks Pirates member Miss Buckingham Stussy. While she was also confirmed to have some sort of bat or vampire-based Devil Fruit, the more significant reveal is that of her origins.

The cover story for chapter 1070 focused on the MADS members, revealing a fifth, female member for the first time. However, her name and appearance weren’t given in this cover image, instead showing her back to viewers while wearing a hat. Nevertheless, from what fans could tell, it looked an awful lot like Stussy herself.

This sparked tons of interest in her as a character, with fans going back long before One Piece chapter 1072 to find out who she might be. One moment that stood out to fans as a major clue was a line Stussy said during the Whole Cake Island arc, in which she calls Pudding "beautiful" and says she looks like a younger version of herself.

This was when fans first began suspecting that she might be older than she appears, or have some other secret origins. Flash forward to the Egghead Island arc, and she’s shown to be incredibly knowledgeable of Egghead Island’s defenses. Lucci even comments on this, to which she responds that their being on Egghead Island “takes [her] back,” implying that she’s reminiscing on something.

Flash forward yet again to One Piece chapter 1072, and it’s revealed that Stussy is a clone of a former Rocks Pirates member. One incredibly popular trope for cloned characters in science fiction is that they maintain the emotions, memories, and personalities of their progenitors, while also forming new memories, emotions, and personalities themselves.

Thus, it seems likely that the original Miss Buckingham Stussy is the fifth member of MADS, with Stussy “reminiscing” about the island due to her progenitor’s association with Dr. Vegapunk. This, in turn, explains why she’s aware of how Egghead Island’s defenses work, despite (presumably) having never visited the place herself before.

Final thoughts

kopps 🤹🏽 @2xkopps LET ODA COOK One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers: it’s confirmed Stussy is a clone of a former member of the Rocks Pirates and Kaku reveals his awakeningLET ODA COOK One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers: it’s confirmed Stussy is a clone of a former member of the Rocks Pirates and Kaku reveals his awakening🔥 LET ODA COOK‼️‼️ https://t.co/L6a9i3Ve2k

Of course, this is all speculation, which hinges on the original Buckingham Stussy being both a Rocks Pirate and the fifth MADS member. While this seems incredibly likely as of this article’s writing, only the former is confirmed in One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers, making it unfortunately speculative until further information is divulged.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

