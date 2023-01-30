One Piece 1074: Major spoilers to expect from the chapter

One Piece chapter 1074 is scheduled to be released on February 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media’s website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The previous chapter saw some shocking plot developments, with Stussy knocking Lucci out, Zoro fighting S-Hawk, and Gorosei member Jay Garcia Saturn making his appearance alongside Kizaru. One theory suggests that Saturn is the secret trump card that Kizaru will use to stop Luffy from escaping Egghead Island.

Fans, unfortunately, will have to wait another week or so for One Piece chapter 1074 spoilers to arrive, and two whole weeks for the official chapter to drop. Thus, with not much content available, many fans have begun speculating and theorizing about the major events that could transpire in the upcoming chapter.

This article will analyze some of the major spoilers that fans can expect from chapter 1074 as the Egghead Arc nears its finale.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative by nature and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Luffy fighting Saturn and other major spoilers to expect from One Piece chapter 1074

1) Garp fighting the Blackbeard Pirates

In One Piece chapter 1071, Garp boldly declared his plan to take on the Blackbeard Pirates and rescue his subordinate Koby from their grasp. However, Oda hasn't followed up on this plotline in the last three chapters, making fans speculate that Chapter 1074 might finally see the Vice Admiral reach the pirate island of Hachinosu and confront the Blackbeard Pirates.

The last time we saw Blackbeard, he was fighting against Trafalgar Law in order to take his Road Poneglyphs. This could very well mean that Blackbeard won't be on Hachinosu Island to fight Garp in chapter 1074, leaving the Vice Admiral to his Ten Titanic Captains.

Garp is a strong character, however, fighting an entire yonko crew might be too much even for Vice Admiral himself. Thus, we might get to see Aokiji lending him a helping hand in rescuing Koby.

2) Luffy fighting Saint Jay Garcia Saturn

炎帝 @BlackLeg_Joyboy

#ONEPIECE1073 Luffy vs Kizaru and Saturn going to be crazy. Luffy vs Kizaru and Saturn going to be crazy. #ONEPIECE1073 https://t.co/ieTYAgtlVI

Kizaru has hinted in previous chapters about having a hidden trump card that will help him in stopping the Straw Hats from escaping Egghead Island. Later, in chapter 1073, we were introduced to one of the members of Gorosei, Jay Garcia Saturn. He was sitting on a warship with Kizaru, discussing the pitiful state of current events. It was obvious that they were headed towards Egghead in order to capture both Vegapunk and the Straw Hats.

Fans speculate that in chapter 1074 Saturn will cross paths with Luffy and display the true extent of his abilities. He is one of the five elders with the highest authority in World Government and him coming in person to handle matters on his own could only be a testament to his strength.

A Reddit theory has also suggested that the 3 Ancient Weapons, Pluton, Poseidon, and Uranus are symbolic of three of the eight planets in our solar system, with the Gorosei having the other five planetary names. This theory fits perfectly well with Luffy being the Sun God as every planet in One Piece revolves around him.

3) Bonney accessing Kuma's memories

Bonney finding out Kuma's huge paw print energy (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

In One Piece chapter 1072, Bonney was seen extending a hand towards Kuma's giant paw print energy. Fans, however, did not receive a follow-up to that plotline in chapter 1073 making many of them speculate that the upcoming chapter would reveal that information.

Both Bonney and Vegapunk did not appear in chapter 1073 which could mean that they are busy exploring Kuma's memories. This could mean that chapter 1074 will finally reveal some of the World Government's secrets and give fans more information about the Lunarian race.

4) Reason for Kuma returning to Mariejois

Kuma trying to climb to Mariejois in chapter 1072 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Kuma's constant struggle to climb the Red Line and return to Mariejois was one of the major highlights of chapter 1072. However, like a lot of other plot points, Oda put it on the backburner in chapter 1073 leaving fans to draw their own conclusions.

Fans speculate that chapter 1074 will show Bonney accessing Kuma's memories, which in turn will reveal the reason for his desperation to return to the holy land of Mariejois. The upcoming chapter could reveal some dark secrets about the World Government and the Celestial Dragons, which could justify Kuma's actions.

5) Kid exploring Elbaf

Kid reaching Elbaf in One Piece chapter 1071 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Kid reached the island of the giants, Elbaf, in One Piece chapter 1071. Since then, in the last two chapters, there has been no mention of the island, with the entire plotline being put on hold. Fans speculate that in chapter 1074 they will finally get to see Elbaf being explored by Kid and his crew.

With Luffy and Vegapunk being fated to visit Elbaf in the future, it’ll only be a matter of time before Oda starts revealing more information about the mysterious island and its inhabitants. Vegapunk could also learn more about the giantification process and figure out if Joyboy was responsible for the size of all giants.

The Straw Hat Pirates already have Road Poneglyphs so it could very well be possible that they receive their fourth and final one in Elbaf. With Oda's claim of One Piece being in its final saga, this theory would fit perfectly with the pacing of the story. The giants also have a festival where they worship the Sun God, which indicates that Joyboy aka Sun God Nika was somehow involved in their culture.

Conclusion

Luffy in his Gear 5 mode (Image via Toei Animation/ Eiichiro Oda)

As of now, there are no such major spoilers or leaks for One Piece chapter 1074. The official release of the chapter will not be for another two weeks, forcing fans to wait longer for the official spoilers, raw scans, and summary to be released.

Spoilers for chapter 1074 are expected to start surfacing by February 9, 2023. Moreover, readers can expect raw scans and the chapter's full summary to be available by February 10.

