Boruto anime pays homage to Naruto Shippuden with a throwback scene in episode 292

Episode 292 of the Boruto, titled Hunger, was released on March 19, 2023, leaving fans awestruck with its thrilling action sequences. As the penultimate episode of Boruto anime part 1, this installment continued the intense battles from the previous episode, featuring Naruto and Shikamaru joining the fray.

Apart from the gripping action, the episode also caught fans' attention with its surprising throwback scene, which paid homage to Naruto Shippuden. The throwback scene in question beautifully visualized the action and took fans on a trip down memory lane to the days of Naruto Shippuden. As the story unfolded, viewers couldn't help but feel a sense of nostalgia washing over them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto episode 292.

Boruto anime recreated a nostalgic fight scene similar to Naruto Shippuden in episode 292

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 IM HERE FOR THIS SAKUGA!! THEY DID THE OG NARUTO AND SASUKE HAND SIGN. #boruto IM HERE FOR THIS SAKUGA!! THEY DID THE OG NARUTO AND SASUKE HAND SIGN. #boruto https://t.co/dsjEnGtFaR

In the latest episode of Boruto, as the battle raged between Momoshiki and Code, Naruto and Shikamaru arrived on the scene, attempting to save Kawaki. Momoshiki shifted his focus from Code to Naruto, seeking revenge for his own death. However, just as Momoshiki prepared to launch an attack on Naruto, Kawaki activated his Karma, a new weapon infused with Isshiki's power, without the risk of being influenced by Isshiki Otsutsuki anymore.

This development led to an intense confrontation between Kawaki and Boruto, who was under Momoshiki's control. Here, the animators did a fantastic job of improvising the fight scene, surprising viewers with a throwback to the final battle between the current Seventh Hokage and Sasuke in Naruto Shippuden. The fighting styles, Kawaki borrowing a hand sign from Boruto, and the execution of a flame jutsu all mirrored the climactic confrontation between Naruto and Sasuke.

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart



ABSOLUTE CINEMA!!

#BORUTO #NARUTO Boruto #292 payed homage to Naruto and Sasuke's final battle 🤩ABSOLUTE CINEMA!! Boruto #292 payed homage to Naruto and Sasuke's final battle 🤩🔥🔥🔥ABSOLUTE CINEMA!!#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/PSEnJDWPIS

The connection between the two scenes not only surprised fans but also reminded them of the emotional weight carried by the final battle in Naruto Shippuden. Studio Pierrot's impressive work on the fight scene between Kawaki and Boruto further emphasized the strong bond shared by the two characters, which is akin to Naruto and Sasuke's relationship.

A brief recap of Boruto episode 292

yadontnow1 (ヤドン) @yadontnow1 )



Thank you might never be enough to repay all the staff, producing an episode like this with a very tight schedule, they really went above and beyond today. A very great episode, a spectacular masterpiece from the director, Masayuki Kouda. #Boruto Episode 292 - Longing (9,7/10Thank you might never be enough to repay all the staff, producing an episode like this with a very tight schedule, they really went above and beyond today. A very great episode, a spectacular masterpiece from the director, Masayuki Kouda. #Boruto Episode 292 - Longing (9,7/10⭐)Thank you might never be enough to repay all the staff, producing an episode like this with a very tight schedule, they really went above and beyond today. A very great episode, a spectacular masterpiece from the director, Masayuki Kouda. https://t.co/pSk3xCMTKL

Episode 292 picked up where the previous episode left off, with Momoshiki controlling Boruto's body and engaging in a fierce conflict with Code. As the battle continued, Code tried to escape by taking Kawaki as a hostage. Momoshiki then used a new type of Rasengan called the Rasen-Dan, which took Code away from Kawaki. The latter started to fight against Momoshiki but seemed powerless.

In the meantime, Naruto and Shikamaru joined the scene. Shikamaru tried to stop Momoshiki, who was controlling Boruto's body, with his Shadow Possession jutsu. However, he failed because Momoshiki was too powerful to hold. Code then cornered Shikamaru and asked Momoshiki to finish the Seventh Hokage, Naruto. As it happened, Momoshiki went along with the plan as he wanted to take revenge for his death.

Menma @HagoromoMenma Boruto Ep. 292 was awesome. Loved that they paid homage to the Naruto & Sasuke's final fight. Animation, OST & SFX were all fantastic 🙂 Boruto Ep. 292 was awesome. Loved that they paid homage to the Naruto & Sasuke's final fight. Animation, OST & SFX were all fantastic 🙂 https://t.co/WdRClayNQU

When Momoshiki tried to attack Naruto with Rasengan, Kawaki activated his Karma, which was implanted by Amado. Kawaki used the Karma again and got all of Isshiki Otsutsuki's powers without bringing him back to life.

After the battle went on for a while, it seemed like Boruto's sense was coming back, so Kawaki was able to hit Boruto's body with Sukunahikona. He then planned to kill Boruto, but Naruto intervened and saved him.

However, Boruto said that he understood Kawaki's action and that it was necessary. So, the protagonist pushed away his father and made room for Kawaki to deliver a killer punch towards him. Kawaki took the chance and put a hole in Boruto's body.

Final thoughts

dasien @dasiennn Boruto #292 is the Greatest Episode in Anime history. Boruto #292 is the Greatest Episode in Anime history. https://t.co/2GtLu350uB

The decision to incorporate a throwback scene as a tribute to Naruto Shippuden was a brilliant move by the studio. The homage not only rekindled memories of the past but also highlighted the importance of the bond between Kawaki and Boruto. The similarities between their relationship and that of Naruto and Sasuke add a layer of emotional depth to the story, making fans eager to witness the journey of these beloved characters as the series progresses.

With only one episode left in Boruto anime part 1, anticipation is building for what the finale has in store. The finale episode is set to be released on March 26, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST.

