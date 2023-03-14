Why the Boruto anime should take longer hiatus to do the Code arc justice, explained

The Boruto anime is set to go on a break after airing the finale episode on March 26, 2023, according to Boruto's official website.

While Part 2 of the anime is already in development, no specific release date has been announced yet. This break should last for the time needed for the creator of the anime to provide spectacular animation with a proper storyline according to the manga.

Fans have been upset with the Boruto anime for a while now because the animation isn't good enough. Additionally, they are also unhappy that some important scenes from the Code Arc of the Boruto manga were left out. Because of this, fans are also claiming that a long hiatus should be taken by the creators to provide accurate details of the anime and justice to the Code Arc.

Boruto anime creators can take time to deliver the best of Code Arc

There are some rumors that the Boruto anime is likely to take a 3–6 month break. This break could be a golden opportunity for the studio to plan out the story and improve the quality of the animation. Fans are stating that the studio should take a 2–3 year break to organize the storyline and improve the animation quality.

The studio behind the Boruto anime, Studio Pierrot, has received harsh criticism from fans in the past as well. The studio has made many mistakes in the past. Even the recent mistake in the animation of the beloved protagonist of the fans, Naruto, turned the internet into a memefest for the fans.

The studio needs to take a break and work on the anime to deliver a proper adaptation of the rest of the Code Arc story.

The Code Arc is one of the most anticipated arcs in the Boruto manga, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its anime adaptation. However, the current adaptation has failed to live up to the expectations of fans. Fans have claimed that the storylines and illustrations in the Boruto manga are far better than the Boruto anime.

Fans' dissatisfaction with the anime's adaptation of the Code Arc reached new heights after the airing of episode 291 on March 12, 2023. The animation in the episode was not up to the mark in most cases, and some crucial scenes were left out. Fans have been expressing their disappointment on social media platforms, and the internet is filled with fans' outrage towards Studio Pierrot.

Final thoughts

By delivering quality animation and a proper storyline as per the manga, the Boruto anime can mark its return with Part 2 and gain appreciation from fans and critics. The story and illustrations of the Boruto manga are already at their peak and have the fans' attention. So, the anime creator should make sure to carry the same reputation.

To improve the anime and provide proper justification for the rest of the Code Arc’s story, creators need to take some time and deliver the best to Part 2 of the Boruto anime. A long break is needed so that the studio can plan out the story, improve the quality of the animation, and make sure that the Code Arc is done right.

Fans have already shown their dissatisfaction with the current adaptation of Code Arc, and this needs to be turned into satisfaction by the creators' charismatic work.

