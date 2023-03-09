Why Boruto anime is going on a hiatus after episode 293, explained

Rumors of the Boruto anime going on a hiatus have been spreading online for a while now. After the news broke, fans created significant buzz on the internet. A recent tweet from Anime News And Facts stated that the anime series would be on hiatus after airing episode 293.

The Boruto anime has aired 290 episodes so far. Code Arc, one of the most anticipated parts of the Boruto manga, has just been put into the anime. And fans are loving the storyline. It recently generated huge hype, which is why fans were stunned when the news regarding the hiatus broke. But there could be several reasons for taking this decision.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion regarding the Boruto anime hiatus.

What made the Boruto anime go on a 3-month hiatus after episode 293?

Boruto Anime will be going on Hiatus from April 2023.



The news regarding the hiatus of the Boruto anime has gone viral for a while now. After a recent tweet from Anime News And Facts, it’s quite confirmed now. According to the news, the anime could go on hiatus for three months. This disheartened Boruto fans because the anime was doing well. This is the first time the Boruto anime is going on hiatus since its premiere in April 2017.

There could be a few reasons for the series to go on hiatus. The Boruto manga has published 78 chapters and is ongoing. Though it’s serialized on Weekly Shonen Jump, it only appears once a month. The anime has already caught up to chapter 63 of the Boruto manga. So, it could be that the anime decided to take a break due to the lack of resources.

#Boruto You know what I’m thinking ? I think Boruto anime will do a hiatus because timeskip is coming real soon in the manga and they don’t want to be too closer to manga so they does a break and also, because animators needs to rest after their hard work for all of us 🤙🏻 You know what I’m thinking ? I think Boruto anime will do a hiatus because timeskip is coming real soon in the manga and they don’t want to be too closer to manga so they does a break and also, because animators needs to rest after their hard work for all of us 🤙🏻❤️#Boruto

As the anime is catching up to the manga too fast, there is also a possibility that the series will be turned into a seasonal anime so that the production team gets enough time and resources to create the series.

Furthermore, there is news regarding Boruto’s contract ending with TV Tokyo. This could also be a chance to renew the contract for a long time or change the contract conditions.

One piece is gonna have a small break from 26th of feb till March 16th So Boruto is rumored to have a break/hiatus due to tight schedule and a break for the animators. Another thing is that Tv Tokyo's contract and distribution of boruto is also ending this year too as per leaks.One piece is gonna have a small break from 26th of feb till March 16th https://t.co/dw9jrzJ1e3

After a long break from adapting the manga, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime started adapting the Code arc from episode 287. So far, there have been four episodes that have been adapted from the manga. Episode 291, titled Control, is set to premiere on Sunday, March 12, at 5.30 pm JST.

After a stunning episode this week of the Boruto anime, fans predict that episode 291 could be an iconic episode of the Naruto franchise. The anime series is at its peak right now. But fans were shocked after news of Boruto anime going on hiatus.

Final thoughts

🔥Jake Dragneel 🔥 @jakesakuraba So its sounding like the Boruto hiatus for the anime is seemingly confirmed at the end of march but it doesnt seem like the hiatus will be that long sounding like three months max but glad this will give the production staff time to fix things hopefully. So its sounding like the Boruto hiatus for the anime is seemingly confirmed at the end of march but it doesnt seem like the hiatus will be that long sounding like three months max but glad this will give the production staff time to fix things hopefully. https://t.co/F5fCDP45YU

Though fans are really sad after the news of Boruto going on hiatus, some are stating that this is a good decision by the production team. They said that the production team would have more time to spend behind the scenes and provide quality work to the fans. An official announcement is yet to come.

It seems like Boruto fans will be left with a great Cliffhanger before the anime hiatus. Without a doubt, the next two episodes will be interesting. So, fans need to enjoy the show and keep supporting them in the future.

