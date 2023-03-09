Why Boruto anime is going on a hiatus after episode 293, explained

Rumors of the Boruto anime going on a hiatus have been spreading online for a while now. After the news broke, fans created significant buzz on the internet. A recent tweet from Anime News And Facts stated that the anime series would be on hiatus after airing episode 293.
The Boruto anime has aired 290 episodes so far. Code Arc, one of the most anticipated parts of the Boruto manga, has just been put into the anime. And fans are loving the storyline. It recently generated huge hype, which is why fans were stunned when the news regarding the hiatus broke. But there could be several reasons for taking this decision.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion regarding the Boruto anime hiatus.
What made the Boruto anime go on a 3-month hiatus after episode 293?
The news regarding the hiatus of the Boruto anime has gone viral for a while now. After a recent tweet from Anime News And Facts, it’s quite confirmed now. According to the news, the anime could go on hiatus for three months. This disheartened Boruto fans because the anime was doing well. This is the first time the Boruto anime is going on hiatus since its premiere in April 2017.
There could be a few reasons for the series to go on hiatus. The Boruto manga has published 78 chapters and is ongoing. Though it’s serialized on Weekly Shonen Jump, it only appears once a month. The anime has already caught up to chapter 63 of the Boruto manga. So, it could be that the anime decided to take a break due to the lack of resources.
As the anime is catching up to the manga too fast, there is also a possibility that the series will be turned into a seasonal anime so that the production team gets enough time and resources to create the series.
Furthermore, there is news regarding Boruto’s contract ending with TV Tokyo. This could also be a chance to renew the contract for a long time or change the contract conditions.
After a long break from adapting the manga, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime started adapting the Code arc from episode 287. So far, there have been four episodes that have been adapted from the manga. Episode 291, titled Control, is set to premiere on Sunday, March 12, at 5.30 pm JST.
After a stunning episode this week of the Boruto anime, fans predict that episode 291 could be an iconic episode of the Naruto franchise. The anime series is at its peak right now. But fans were shocked after news of Boruto anime going on hiatus.
Final thoughts
Though fans are really sad after the news of Boruto going on hiatus, some are stating that this is a good decision by the production team. They said that the production team would have more time to spend behind the scenes and provide quality work to the fans. An official announcement is yet to come.
It seems like Boruto fans will be left with a great Cliffhanger before the anime hiatus. Without a doubt, the next two episodes will be interesting. So, fans need to enjoy the show and keep supporting them in the future.