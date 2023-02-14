Boruto anime rumoured to go on indefinite hiatus from March or April

As soon as recent rumors about an indefinite hiatus from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit the online spaces, the entire fandom was left in a frenzy and an in shock. It is happening maybe for the first time in a while when such a popular anime like Boruto has been rumored to take a pause for a moment.

Recently, fans have witnessed some other animes getting postponed due to delays in production, which was the outcome of the COVID-19 outbreak in some parts of the world. But rumors of an indefinite hiatus from such a big franchise as Boruto might be holding some big revelations within.

Boruto: Indefinite hiatus from March or April rumors, explained

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks Production on the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is expected to take an indefinite hiatus in March or April. Production on the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is expected to take an indefinite hiatus in March or April. https://t.co/0HYa2WkgAE

Rumors have gone viral about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations being on an indefinite hiatus from March or April 2023. It has only been one episode since the Code Arc began airing, so fans are quite shocked to hear about an alleged break.

In the meantime, some filler episodes can be expected if the rumor comes out to be true. There is also the possibility of previously aired episodes showing up at the time of the premiere of the new episodes.

Fans are trying to speculate on multiple reasons for such a rumor. Some are blaming it on the COVID-19 outbreak and some are guessing there are some surprises along the way. It is just a rumor yet, so no one knows whether it is official or if it is just circulating around in the fandom.

MRrex @MRrex__tbh So is confirmed right? Boruto will go on a hiatus after Code arc part 1 So is confirmed right? Boruto will go on a hiatus after Code arc part 1 https://t.co/4XQnCwkxw4

There is a huge possibility of it being because of the new outbreak news that has been in the news for the last couple of days. The production of the new episodes might be facing some difficulties regarding the hault posed by the government in certain parts of the world.

Fans have already got the news of some other animes that got officially delayed due to COVID-19, like BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense, The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Ayakashi Triangle and many more.

As of yet, there is nothing official to say regarding Boruto because there is no hiatus news announced.

What is the speculation being made by fans?

Pranav ❄️ @killertwt05 So Boruto is rumored to have a break/hiatus due to tight schedule and a break for the animators. Another thing is that Tv Tokyo's contract and distribution of boruto is also ending this year too as per leaks.



One piece is gonna have a small break from 26th of feb till March 16th So Boruto is rumored to have a break/hiatus due to tight schedule and a break for the animators. Another thing is that Tv Tokyo's contract and distribution of boruto is also ending this year too as per leaks.One piece is gonna have a small break from 26th of feb till March 16th https://t.co/dw9jrzJ1e3

Meanwhile, a portion of the hit series' fandom has been complaining among themselves about the quality of the animation deteriorating gradually. They seemed quite happy with the recent hiatus rumor as they are expecting the quality to improve after such a break. Based on their personal opinion, the cast and the production team might get better at work after the indifinite hiatus.

The new arc has just started so there might not be any possibility of the team working on some other project other than the ongoing one. There might also be a possibility of not having much content to animate as the manga is still rolling out its Code Arc. As a result, they are trying to delay it for some time to get back with more of the manga.

Just like this, there are countless speculations coming from fans all around the globe of what could be the reason for such a rumor circulating around. It would be best to hold onto emotions until some official confirmation is yet to be made by Studio Pierrot, Kishimoto, or the website of Boruto itself.

