Boruto kicks off the Code arc in the best possible way

With the release of Boruto episode 287, the most awaited Code Arc has finally hit screens. Fans are going crazy after watching the first episode and they definitely love it more than anything.

Code is finally here to change the course of the series and Boruto has to do something real quick to stop him from attacking Konoha.

The episode was titled Claw Marks, which justified the situation of claw marks of Code found in Konoha. Boruto and Kawaki were quite worried about the situation, and so were the people of Konoha and the well-wishers of the families residing there.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Boruto.

The Code Arc finally premieres with episode 287 of Boruto

When did the episode release and where to watch it

Episode 287 premiered on Sunday, February 12, on TV Tokyo as per the given time which differs depending upon the various time zones. Here is when it will air around the world:

06.00 pm (JST), February 12, 2023

02.30 pm (IST), February 12, 2023

04.00 am (EST), February 12, 2023

However, there is nothing to worry about if anyone was unable to catch the premiere, as it will be available on Hulu and Crunchyroll shortly. They have the whole series for those who want to dive into the world of the anime.

What happened in the episode titled Claw Mark?

Code and Isshiki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sunday, February 12, marked the beginning of a new arc with the release of Boruto episode 287, Claw Mark. The episode starts with Code taking off for Konoha after inheriting the will of Otsutsuki from Isshiki and promising him not to make it perish.

Code's claw marks are seen all around the Hidden Leaf Village, and after noticing them, Kawaki informs the titular protagonist. Neither of them seem happy about it, as they appear quite tense about the situation. Code, on the other hand, deals with the guards by knocking them one after another.

The conversation between Kawaki and Boruto continues to go on.They discuss how they can defend Konoha and the conversation ends with them planning to train hard enough as Code is much more powerful than everyone else they have encountered before.

Code visits Bug, the one who secretly controls the Otsutsuki cult in Konoha. There, he awakens Eida, who gives him a cold welcome. Code gets pissed and confronts her about the same, but he can't do anything as the allure of Eida has taken over his mind.

This marks the end of the first episode of the Code Arc. The fandom has been anxiously waiting for Code to confront the titular protagonist since the arc was announced, and hopefully, it won't take much time to happen now.

The next episode is expected to bring some more revelations about Code's invasion. Manga readers already know what is about to happen and can watch it with a little more knowledge, although the ones who are going to witness the plot for the first time, have a better edge of suspense within themselves.

