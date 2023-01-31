Is Boruto setting up the death of Naruto? Explained

Naruto and Boruto have undoubtedly been two of the most influential animes since their release. Both the anime's adventures and thrills are breathtaking and unpredictable, and this is something that fans have always loved about them.

Masashi Kishimoto is the master of both titles, and the concept with which he made them is fantastic and mesmerizing. The character design, narrative, soundtrack, and everything else are often hailed by fans.

This is a series with an extensive number of characters. Each character has their own special traits which distinguish them from others, which is why fans have their own favorites. One of the fan-favorite characters of the show is Naruto himself, whom fans may have to say a heart-wrenching goodbye to, as the series is heading towards the end of the main protagonist’s part in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Boruto appears to be setting up Naruto’s death as the chakra sickness is taking a toll on him

Naruto and his legacy

The Seventh Hoekage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki is the titular character of the series. Although he seems boisterous and unorthodox, he is relatively slow and naive in understanding situations and needs everything to be simplified so he can grasp it.

He grew up to be a Hoekage, a responsible father, and a good husband. He became wise and more mature as an adult, which led him to think about every situation more profoundly and act as intended. Although he never had a father, he made sure his children, Boruto and Himawari, never lacked the father figure they deserved.

His devotion towards Konoha has also been praised by fans. He has proven himself to be one of the most loved Hoekages by saving his village several times from extensive danger and earning the respect of the people.

Is this the end for the Hoekage?

Kurama (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the fight with Isshiki, Naruto fell out of power at a point where it was necessary for him to use his Chakra. Ishhiki is known to be a powerful antagonist and cannot be tackled alone.

Kurama was the one who provided him with the assistance he needed. This was because he knew that the Hoekage is completely devoted to Konoha and would go to any extent to save it even at the cost of his own life.

However, after Kurama and Naruto settled on using the new form of Nine Tails Mode, they were successful in defeating Isshiki. Sasuke will also be there to help the only individual he was close with, his best friend. He played an important role in the fight but it ended with the sacrifice of Kurama instead of Uzumaki.

Animetheorymeme @animetheorymeme Theory: What if instead of killing Boruto, Naruto fakes Boruto's death. Sending Sasukeon a long term mission to train Boruto to gain control over Momoshiki. While thats happening Code invades Konaha he kills Naruto, then alters Kawaki's memory. Kawaki then thinks he killed Naruto Theory: What if instead of killing Boruto, Naruto fakes Boruto's death. Sending Sasukeon a long term mission to train Boruto to gain control over Momoshiki. While thats happening Code invades Konaha he kills Naruto, then alters Kawaki's memory. Kawaki then thinks he killed Naruto https://t.co/JPl3Bs3n8z

There was another instance where fans got to see Naruto in a dangerous position when he was sick. Using an enormous power source, Chakra has its own flip side. The Hoekage was diagnosed with a Chakra illness that needed to be cured as soon as possible.

Sasuke and Sakura were in search of a cure when they found that the Sage of Six Paths suffered from the same illness and the cure lay somewhere in the middle of the Land of Redaku. According to the manga, Sage of Six Paths healed himself after splitting a looming meteorite, and Sasuke had to get it to save his best friend from the illness.

So it is evident that the series Boruto has no qualms about disposing of the major character. Although no one can tell exactly what will happen to Naruto and how he will die, fans have a strong feeling that his end is near.

