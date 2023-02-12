How old is Tsunade in Boruto? Explained

Naruto and Boruto have always been the animes whose primary focus stayed glued to the main protagonists. However, there are some supporting characters who have gained recognition with the development of their storyline in the series.

One such character has to be Tsunade Senju. She happens to be the 5th Hokage of Konohagakure and she is a descendant of the Senju clan. She is said to be quite advanced in every field as compared to students of her age. She graduated from the Academy at just six years old.

Tsunade is supposed to be 70 years old in Boruto

Tsunade Senju (Image vIa Studio Pierrot)

Lady Tsunade's name pops up in the conversation between the influential characters in Naruto and Boruto. She has a great timeline throughout the series. Most fans started admiring her since her first appearance and she became one of the most talked about characters in the series.

In the first part of Naruto, her age was revealed to be 51 years old. Fans got to know about her past life, childhood, and her achievements back then, which provided an edge to her character's dimension.

In the second part of Naruto, she appeared to be 55 years old. She played an important role in the development of the titular protagonist of the series, Naruto, and he was quite eager to learn from her as she was the 5th Hokage.

In Boruto, Tsunade is supposed to be 70 years old. This was due to a time skip of 15 years between the series. The people of Konoha and anime fans don't get to see her much in the sequel, although it is clear that she is well and alive.

Fans might get a glimpse somewhere near the middle of Code Arc.

Tsunade in Naruto

The prequel of Boruto has introduced some amazing supporting characters in the series who are also a part of Boruto as well. One of them has to be Tsunade Senju. Her name was tied to her family and the literal meaning of her name is - mooring rope.

Tsunade was a prodigy from the beginning. She excelled in training at the Academy and graduated at the age of six when other students usually graduate at the age of 12. She shared a good bond with Jiraya and Orochimaru, and the three of them were considered to be a squad as they graduated together.

She was first mentioned in chapter: 139 of the manga when Naruto and Jiraya went in pursuit of her. Everyone talked so highly of her, and she is one of Konohagakure's Sannin. She is quite famous for being the world's strongest kunoichi and also the greatest medical-nin.

Tsunade in Boruto

After appearing for the first time in the 83rd episode of Naruto, she made it through the entire series and appeared again in the sequel Boruto. Tsunade married Jiraya soon after defeating a member of their childhood squad, Orochimaru.

However, after the Fourth Great Ninja War, Tsunade decided to retire from being a Hokage as she wanted to live a quiet life in the village of Konoha after retiring. She is very fond of her children Tsunaku, Rasoki, Tenade, and Nagito and cares for them very much.

Overall, everyone does say that her reputation precedes her, which is true and she deserves to be admired.

Poll : 0 votes