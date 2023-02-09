Can Naruto absorb jutsu's from his opponents? The one weakness of the series' protagonist, explored

As seen in the series, the eponymous hero of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto has the highest number of jutsus. With over 14 prominently influential jutsus in his control, they are considered powerful and provide an edge to his character.

Sure, Naruto is strong enough to battle several enemies at once, but getting hit by a jutsu can be devastating. Although it is quite justified for him to use overpowered jutsus while being in a tough battle with a stronger shinobi, fans think that the blond Uzumaki has a big weakness, where he is unable to absorb jutsus.

Can Katasuke's prototype arm to Naruto allow him to absorb jutsu?

Jutsus can be classified into three basic types: ninjutsu, genjutsu, and taijutsu. As it happens, Naruto has mastered all three kinds. With proper training that stretched over several years, he has developed good control over them and can use them when he is in need of it.

From Bayron Mode to Tailed Beast Rasenshuriken, Lava Release, and the Sage mode, he has mastered them all, making him a powerful shinobi who is capable of destroying villages.

Momoshiki has a rinnegan in his palm, which makes him capable of absorbing chakra attacks and allows him to attack with the same chakra 4-5 times stronger than the power he receives. There was another moment when this chakra absorption technique was used on Sasuke by Akado.

Meanwhile, Naruto doesn't have the capability to absorb jutsus. But Katasuke from the science division of Konoha allowed him to use a prototype arm, which was inspired by Momoshiki's ability to absorb the jutsus. As such, the current Naruto uses a prosthetic right hand to absorb Jutsu. However, the hand is not yet fully functional, as work has been on it for improvement and precision since it was tested out against Boruto Uzumaki in a fight.

I'll also debunk the " Momoshiki and Kinshiki can absorb Kaguya's kekkei mora Tomogoroshi no Kaikotsu (共殺の灰骨­)" : the duo can only absorb chakra and ninjutsu made of chakra. Kaguya's bones are natural, they're her own bones, those of her body.

Despite the main protagonist's biggest weakness being unable to absorb jutsu, he is still too powerful on the battlefield. Moreover, in case he gets hit by one, he would probably face the effect the jutsu will create on him.

This can be justified by mangaka Mashashi Kishimoto who did not want the titular character to have every possible potency and make him look invincible. He wanted Naruto to be a character who came from nothing and always had the guts to fight.

However, this one weakness can be fatal for Naruto, as getting hit by the enemy's jutsu can be devastating. This could result in him facing something destructive or having a near-death experience. Furthermore, there is also a possibility of him being seized by the enemy.

These deadly shortcomings can be lethal and jeopardize his health. As a result, anything happening to him will directly impact his village and his loved ones, given he is the Hokage. However, despite his flaws, Naruto Uzumaki is the strongest ninja in the Hidden Leaf Village who has always turned his weaknesses into strengths. Hence, if any such risky situation arrives when his weakness is put to the test, he will surely turn it into his advantage.

