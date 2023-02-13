Boruto anime further complicates jougan's canon value

Boruto's fandom was shaken by the invasion of Konoha by Code when the Code Arc kicked off with the release of episode 287 on Sunday, February 12; Kawaki and our titular protagonist were seen discussing it as well.

The duo were quite concerned about defending their village at any cost and decided to train like never before, as Code is much more powerful than whoever they have come across till now.

Apart from that, there is something else that has attracted a lot of attention, which wasn't a big thing to be honest. The Jougan that fans saw in the series blew their minds like anything else. Jougan's canon value has become a trending topic since the release of episode 287. Fans have been seen arguing over the topic quite a lot and it seems like they are not quite happy with the conclusion.

Boruto: Everything known about the canon value of Jougan

A number of fans consider Jougan to be a subspecies of the Byakugan. They believe the only way for an Otsutsuki to upgrade themselves is by consuming the chakra fruit. And it's quite funny how they are suggesting that Boruto should consume the fruit as he too got the Jougan but not the Byakugan.

Many people have questioned whether the dojutsu/jougan is canon because it does not appear in the manga, which indicates the value is literally equal to zero according to them.

Boruto with his Jougan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

They believe the scarred eye in the opening sequence of Boruto is a byakugan or another dojutsu. However, there was a time when Isshiki was shown to possess it without having the veins popping from the area near his eyes.

The Otsutsuki God was said to be depicted in a room full of what were thought to be jougans. But the anime has now complicated matters by depicting them as completely black. It could be anything - byakugan, jougan, just some design.

This is creating a whole lot of confusion among fans of the series who are constantly questioning and arguing with each other about the canon value of jougan. They have flooded Twitter since the premiere of the episode and will hopefully get to realize the actual scenario.

The canon value of jougan

The jougan is said to be a unique dojutsu and is mostly seen in the Otsutsuki clan. Members often say it is something which is capable of emitting a great amount of power and it can be inherited by their clan. In the manga, it does have an appearance; it is shown to be featureless to look at and has a pupil which is barely visible.

About the scene from Boruto, where the Otsutsuki God was seen to have the exact same thing, some fans are questioning whether it is something else such as the Byakugan, but they are completely ignoring the fact that it appears to be the same as a jougan.

This eventually brings the whole discussion to the conclusion that the canon value of jougan is the same as of some other dojutsus in the series. Hopefully this will bring the Twitter controversy to a peaceful end.

