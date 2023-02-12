10 Naruto hand signs that are most difficult to learn

Naruto, being one of the most influential animes of all time, has created a craze among fans about the hand signs the protagonists and other characters pull off in the series.

There are quite a number of hand signs in the Naruto universe which are precisely connected to the power system of the characters of the anime, which are known as jutsus. Apart from the difficulty of the jutsus, some hand signs are not quite easy for the fans to grasp.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Naruto: Byakugan activation, clone technique, and 8 other difficult hand signs you can learn

1. Dead Demon Consuming soul

Dead Demon Consuming Seal in Naruto (Image via studio Pierrot)

This jutsu allows the user to seal the target, after performing the hand seals - Snake > Boar > Ram > Hare > Dog > Rat > Bird > Horse > Snake, the body of the user is separated partly from his soul, which leads to a Shinigami appearing from the back. When the Shinigami syncs itself with the soul of the summoner, he can finally order the Shinigami to seal the opponent.

The series has witnessed Hiruzen Sarutobi using it against Orochimaru and Minato using it to seal the Nine-Tails Yin Chakra.

2. Fire Release: Great Fireball technique

Great Fireball Technique in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This jutsu allows the user to turn his body into a fireball. The shape isn't definite sometimes, and it seems more like a giant orb that stays in the shape until the user wants it to hit the target. Eventually, however, it allows the user to expel fire from their mouth.

The hand seals required for this are Snake > Ram > Monkey > Boar > Horse > Tiger. Most people find this quite difficult to grasp as there are six of these hand seals to be done chronologically.

3. Clone Technique

Clone Technique used in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This jutsu can be acquired by making the Ram > Snake > Tiger hand seals chronologically. To elaborate, the user has to raise the middle and index fingers of both hands and connect them together, put them down, and do it again. This jutsu helps the user to create shadow clones of himself.

Tobirama Senju was the one to create the clone technique. The clones are physical copies of the same person, which makes it difficult for the opponent to choose one and attack. While this is one of the easiest hand signs one can pull off, some fans do face problems while doing this quickly, which stands as the reason for this being on the list.

4. Lightning Release: Chidori

Chidori in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This is the hardest jutsu on the basis of learning the hand signs. The user has to do Monkey > Dragon > Rat > Bird > Ox > Snake > Dog > Tiger > Monkey in chronological order to acquire the lightning release, which was created by Kakashi Hatake to protect his friends and loved ones.

No wonder it is difficult for fans to learn the hand seals, which have to be performed while maintaining order and keeping in mind the sequence and speed of the action.

5. Summoning Jutsu

Summoning Techique in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This jutsu allows the user to transport anything across long distances instantly, and it is basically a space-time ninjutsu. The hand seals to perform are Boar > Dog > Bird > Monkey > Ram. To transport an animal, the user needs to get into an agreement with the desired species which can be in the form of a tattoo and is valid even after the demise of the contractor.

Fans find it really difficult to perform the hand seals of the summoning technique chronologically as there are five seals to be performed in a precise order to make it completely perfect.

6. Water Release: Black Rain Tiger

Water Release: Black Rain Technique in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To acquire this jutsu, the hand seals to perform are Ram > Snake > Tiger in this order. This technique helps the user create a flammable black mist cloud around him, which he can put above the target and release it. The target will end up covered in flammable oil.

Fans find it pretty confusing to do the hand signs as they have to be really quick with the postures of their hands to be able to perform at the pace that is required. This technique costs the user around 50 chakras.

7. Water Release: Water Shark Bullet Technique

Water Release: Water Shark Bullet Technique In Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yet again, another water release jutsu enters the list with which the user gets to manipulate the quantity of water and control it. The hand can be thrust toward the enemy and the shark-shaped water will go in the exact same direction and an additional water spill will be generated till the time the user keeps the hand in that direction.

The hand seals required are, Tiger > Ox > Dragon > Hare > Dog > Bird > Rat > Clone Seal > Dragon > Ram. No wonder fans find it difficult to learn the Water Shark Bullet Technique. It got 10 hand seals to perform correctly and with great ease.

8. Water Release: Four Sharks Rain

Water Release: Four Sharks Rain in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

It is one of the toughest jutsus to perform as it has 11 hand seals on the line. These include Ram > Clone seal > Dog > Technique specific seal > Rat > Ram > Clone seal > Dog > Technique specific seal > Rat > Ram > Clap hands. It becomes really difficult for the fans to learn because of the number of hand signs involved.

The user has to splash the water and while it goes up and forms into groups of four water sharks, they are seen rushing in the direction of the target, eventually hitting them hard.

9. Byakugan Activation

Byakugan Activation in Naruto (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Byakugan is a bloodline ability passed on to a clan. After activation, the pupils look prominent and the increased blood flow allows the veins near their eyes to bulge.

Byakugan activation can be extremely difficult to learn as it has over 14 hand signs. But there are some characters who can activate it instantly without doing hand signs. So it is a little controversial to put this on the list, although the reason it is here is that fans find it extremely difficult to master the hand signs.

10. Water Release: Water Dragon Bullet Technique

Water Release: Water Dragon Bullet Technique in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Here comes the jutsu with an extreme level of difficulty due to the extended number of hand signs. It requires a total of 44 hand seals to be performed to get the work done. No wonder fans find it so difficult to learn.

The user has to do: Ox > Monkey > Hare > Rat > Boar > Bird > Ox > Horse > Bird > Rat > Tiger > Dog > Tiger > Snake > Ox > Ram > Snake > Boar > Ram > Rat > Yang Water > Monkey > Bird > Dragon > Bird > Ox > Horse > Ram > Tiger > Snake > Rat > Monkey > Hare > Boar > Dragon > Ram > Rat > Ox > Monkey > Bird > Yang Water > Rat > Boar > Bird.

Poll : 0 votes