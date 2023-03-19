Boruto episode 292: Boruto and Kawaki make a choice as Momoshiki returns, which surprises Naruto

Boruto episode 292, titled Hunger, delves into the greed or hunger for power of the series' three main characters: Code, Momoshiki, and Kawaki. In the previous episode, Code revealed his plans to cultivate the Divine Tree and consume the Chakra Fruit. Momoshiki and Kawaki will also reveal their aspirations and the lengths they will go to in this episode.

The Code arc is, without a doubt, one of the most entertaining story arcs in the entire series. As such, Boruto episode 292 packs a ton of action scenes to keep fans entertained.

In Boruto episode 292, shinobis from the Leaf Village battle Momoshiki and Code

Momoshiki vs Code

Code as seen in Boruto episode 292 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 292, Momoshiki is confirmed to have taken over Boruto's body, and a fight between him and Code ensues. The latter reminds Momoshiki that he also wishes to cultivate the Divine Tree and that Kawaki will be the means to that end. Thus, Code attempts to use Kawaki as a shield against Momoshiki, but Momoshiki shoots Code with a compressed Rasengan.

Naruto appears

Naruto as seen in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Kawaki attacks Momoshiki, the latter prepares to break his arm. Naruto and Shikamaru arrive just in time to stop Momoshiki and release Kawaki, who is upset that the Seventh Hokage has left the village and tells him to return back. However, Naruto refuses because it would be unbecoming of a Hokage. At this point in Boruto episode 292, Code takes Shikamaru hostage while Momoshiki decides to kill Naruto.

Kawaki vs Momoshiki

Kawaki as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 292, Naruto prepares to face Momoshiki's massive Rasengan. Surprisingly, Kawaki reactivates his Karma and stops the attack. Eida realizes that Amado has already reconstructed his Karma and that Momoshiki and Code have only served as triggers for its activation.

After telling Naruto that he will go to any length to stop the Otsutsuki, Kawaki begins fighting Momoshiki. He uses Sukunahikona and Daikokuten well and pierces Momoshiki's body with chakra rods. Naruto saves Momoshiki, who is in possession of Boruto's body, from being crushed by the giant cubes.

The Uzumaki patriarch then questions Kawaki about his readiness to kill Boruto. Kawaki responds that, while Boruto is Naruto's son, Momoshiki is a demon who must be destroyed.

Boruto chooses to die

Boruto as seen in Boruto episode 292 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 292, to Momoshiki's surprise, the young protagonist awakens and regains control of his body, claiming that Amado's drugs have partially worked but admitting that there is no solution to the fundamental problem. Kawaki asks him if he recalls what he had said previously. Boruto does remember and says they should go ahead with the plan as long as he can keep Momoshiki at bay.

Naruto becomes nervous as he has no idea what they intend to do. Boruto apologizes before launching him into the sky with Wind Release. The episode ends with Kawaki punching a hole through Boruto's chest, shocking everyone.

A quick summary of Boruto episode 291

Code as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous episode, Code introduced himself to Boruto out of respect for the Otsutsuki. Unfortunately, he was set on sacrificing the young Uzumaki to Ten Tails. Boruto battled Code, who claimed that the blond protagonist did not understand how to use Karma properly and only used it to gain more power and speed. He emphasized that the true essence of Karma lies in the Otsutsuki's battle experience, which can even turn the most novice fighter into a warrior.

Boruto collapsed from exhaustion after failing to land a hit multiple times. At this point, Momoshiki took control of Boruto's body and decided to attack Code with a massive Rasengan.

