Boruto Part 2 to reportedly get a new logo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is progressing at a steady rate, and there has been a ton of development concerning the plot. That being said, the fanbase has reason to believe that the Animanga series could be looking at a change in the logo.

The series could alter its logo to one that better fits the current atmosphere, which is a little bit darker and more serious given how the plot is developing. Having said that, it is important to note that so far, there has been no official confirmation.

Disclaimer: This article contains information based on leaks provided by sources on Twitter. Therefore, this article is speculative in nature. This article also has massive spoilers from the manga.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations could introduce a new logo

Victor❄️ @uchiha_188 Apparently Boruto will get new logo in part 2. I am so glad they get rid of 'Naruto Next Generation'. Apparently Boruto will get new logo in part 2. I am so glad they get rid of 'Naruto Next Generation'. https://t.co/7POakmNqH7

Plenty of people on Twitter believe that their beloved anime and manga series could receive a new logo. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation from official sources. The current logo has vibrant colors, and the palette conveys a merry atmosphere.

🔥Jake Dragneel 🔥 @jakesakuraba Gonna be honest would not be against if the Boruto anime for part 2 went with the paint brush style logo when it returns this is nice to look at! Gonna be honest would not be against if the Boruto anime for part 2 went with the paint brush style logo when it returns this is nice to look at! https://t.co/UnOezbBGDN

本田雅也:Honda Masaya @hon_da

If you want to say goodbye, I'll add "see you again."

See you someday! Thank you for watching BORUTO Part 1. Today, the ending song "See you again" touched my heart even more. I would like to quote a line from the lyrics because it fits my feelings right now.If you want to say goodbye, I'll add "see you again."See you someday! #BORUTO Thank you for watching BORUTO Part 1. Today, the ending song "See you again" touched my heart even more. I would like to quote a line from the lyrics because it fits my feelings right now.If you want to say goodbye, I'll add "see you again."See you someday! #BORUTO https://t.co/EFF96JQPaV

Nonetheless, the new logo has a plain background and brush strokes reminiscent of traditional Japanese calligraphy. The mature and darker themes dealt with in the manga translate better with the newer logo.

The initial part of the story was about a young boy who was training to become a shinobi. It also explored his relationship with other such aspirational shinobi in times of peace. Everyone was at peace, and there wasn’t a massive threat until the appearance of Momoshiki and Isshiki Otsutsuki. Even then, Naruto Uzumaki was crucial to preserving the village. For a while, everything was back to normal after the peace was restored.

However, Boruto is currently in grave danger. He is being hunted out by the entire Konoha village in addition to being a pure Otsutsuki. Eida used her "omnipotence" ability to swap Boruto and Kawaki’s places. Kawaki is now Naruto’s son, while Boruto is just an outsider who is being targeted by the Leaf Village. Kawaki even forced Eida to make everyone believe that it was Boruto who killed the Seventh Hokage, despite being safely sealed away in a realm where time is frozen.

We see a slow shift in the overall atmosphere of the show. With that in mind, the logo would make more sense compared to the existing one. The fanbase is quite happy with the potential replacement logo. However, a drastic change could hurt the brand as well. It will be interesting to see whether or not the series implements the new design.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes