Will Boruto anime part 2 finally show the time skip? Explored

Following the announcement that Boruto anime part 2 is already in production, fans have speculated on the internet that the second part will depict the time skip segment, where Boruto, Kawaki, and other characters will have grown up. But Studio Pierrot and other officials have yet to say anything about this.

A few days ago, the makers of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations confirmed that Part 1 of the Boruto anime will soon come to an end and Part 2 is already under development. Though a specific date for Part 2 hasn’t been announced yet, fans are looking forward to the upcoming segment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for both the anime and manga of Boruto.

Fans are anticipating Boruto anime part 2 in light of the Boruto time skip

@supersaiyanspence on TikTok @SSJspence Boruto Anime Part 1 is ending this month. The timeskip might finally be coming… Boruto Anime Part 1 is ending this month. The timeskip might finally be coming… https://t.co/GeAwQJUHyP

As rumors circulated regarding the hiatus of the Boruto anime, fans began to develop various theories about the future of the series. Some speculated that the much-anticipated time skip might occur at the outset of Boruto anime part 2.

However, official news on this matter has yet to be announced, and manga enthusiasts were quick to point out that a time skip in Part 2 was improbable, as it is yet to occur in the Boruto manga.

At the moment, both the manga and anime versions of Boruto are at the height of their popularity. After a long break, the anime version of Boruto is back to adapting the manga, and it is presently adapting the Code arc, which has viewers hooked.

Hamoxii @Hamoxiii Naruto getting a new anime project and boruto timeskip is happening soon yoo we’re feasting Naruto getting a new anime project and boruto timeskip is happening soon yoo we’re feasting 😭😭😭 https://t.co/1fDk56pNwr

XDarkskal @xdarkskal BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime Part 1 Ends on March 26; Part 2 of the Anime is already in the works and set to release between July - September. Do y’all think we’re finally getting the timeskip BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime Part 1 Ends on March 26; Part 2 of the Anime is already in the works and set to release between July - September. Do y’all think we’re finally getting the timeskip⁉️🔥 https://t.co/dbbuhWtEN7

The Boruto manga is approaching the point at which the time skip occurs. The story has reached a new peak, as Kawaki's revolt has unfolded.

However, it appears that there are still several events that must take place before the time skip can occur. As a result, it is difficult to ascertain whether or not Boruto anime part 2 will showcase the highly anticipated time skip.

Final thoughts

Blocked By OD @blockedbyOD Be prepared for what’s to come in the next few chapters from the Boruto manga. We will finally reach the timeskip in a few months. #BORUTO Be prepared for what’s to come in the next few chapters from the Boruto manga. We will finally reach the timeskip in a few months. #BORUTO https://t.co/kDQ6GBPztO

Although the possibility of the time skip being featured in Boruto anime part 2 remains slight, once the manga reaches this critical point, it will likely be gradually adapted into the anime.

In the meantime, with the final episode of part 1 set to air on March 26, 2023, fans can expect a spectacular conclusion to the first part of Boruto.

Many viewers are of the opinion that Boruto episode 291 or episode 292 will be among the most remarkable installments in the entire Naruto franchise. Additionally, fans can turn to the manga for further exciting developments in the storyline as they wait for Boruto anime part 2.

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart



One of the biggest episodes in the series and one of the biggest chapter in the Boruto Manga will release on the same day 🤩



#292 and Chapter 79 Supremacy!! Being a Boruto fan right now is BLISS!

#BORUTO #NARUTO Reminder for those who don't know:One of the biggest episodes in the series and one of the biggest chapter in the Boruto Manga will release on the same day 🤩#292 and Chapter 79 Supremacy!! Being a Boruto fan right now is BLISS! Reminder for those who don't know:One of the biggest episodes in the series and one of the biggest chapter in the Boruto Manga will release on the same day 🤩🔥 #292 and Chapter 79 Supremacy!! Being a Boruto fan right now is BLISS!#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/roeuJDGd6q

Despite the uncertainties surrounding the upcoming Boruto anime part 2, fans of the series remain enthusiastic about the future of the franchise. With the promise of new plot twists, exciting characters, and breathtaking battles, viewers can rest assured that the world of Boruto will continue to captivate and enthrall audiences for years to come.

