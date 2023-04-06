Naruto faces the same fate as Gojo after being sealed for nearly 3 months

Naruto Uzumaki, one of the most iconic protagonists in anime history, has found himself in a predicament that has left fans speculating about his future. With the hero being sealed away in the Boruto anime for nearly three months, fans are drawing some parallels. They are comparing his situation to that of Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen, who has been sealed for 1174 days.

As time passes, fans wonder if Naruto will face the same fate as Gojo and remain sealed for an extended period. Since Naruto's fate is unknown, fans have been left to speculate, with many drawing parallels to other fictional characters.

Fans of Naruto and Gojo are both expecting their beloved characters to come back into the story. With the stakes higher than ever, the fate of the seventh Hokage and his loved ones is uncertain.

Naruto’s facing a similar fate as Gojo indicates his remaining sealed for a long period

In both series, the sealing of these powerful characters has had a significant impact on the storylines. In Boruto, Naruto was sealed because Kawaki was so desperate that he decided to kill everyone who was related to the Otsutsuki clan, including Boruto.

Having been raised by Jigen in terrible conditions and facing the threat of Momoshiki taking over Boruto’s body, Kawaki's actions stem from his love and concern for the seventh Hokage. They also stem from his hatred of the Otsutsuki clan.

Despite his drastic measures, Kawaki was willing to accept any punishment for his actions, even death, but his determination to kill Boruto stayed the same. Owing to this, Kawaki sealed the seventh Hokage in a different dimension so that he couldn’t interfere with the execution of Kawaki’s plan.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo's sealing was part of a larger plan orchestrated by Kenjaku during the Shibuya Incident arc. The goal was to immobilize Gojo and trap him within the Prison Realm. The process required Gojo to be stationary for a full minute within a four-meter radius, a difficult task given his incredible speed and powerful Six Eyes ability.

However, Kenjaku managed to stun Gojo by using the appearance of his best friend Geto, whom he had killed. This distraction allowed the Prison Realm to work and seal Gojo inside.

The sealing of both Naruto and Gojo has caused significant upheaval in their respective anime worlds. However, there are notable differences in the motivations and contexts behind their situations.

The seventh Hokage's sealing was a result of Kawaki's misguided attempt to protect him and eliminate a common enemy. Meanwhile, Gojo's sealing was a calculated move by his enemies to neutralize his power and influence.

The reason behind the speculation that Naruto might be sealed for an extended period was because, at the time of the Boruto timeskip, it seemed that the seventh Hokage was still in the other dimension. It is worth noting that the time skip happened at the beginning of the series.

Also in that scene, Boruto and Kawaki both appeared to be adults. So, it can be speculated that the seventh Hokage is likely to face the same fate as Gojo Satoru.

Final thoughts

Venom🜃 @Venom01985379

Kawaki's Dialogue:



"Boruto, what do you consider to be everything?"



"Your life in the village?"

Boruto has to leave Konoha n go underground.



"Your family?"

Seals away Naruto n Hinata in another dimension.



"Your friends?"

As the stories of Boruto and Jujutsu Kaisen continue to unfold, it remains to be seen whether the seventh Hokage will face the same fate as Gojo and remain sealed for an extended period. Even though their situations are very similar, it is important to remember that they are set in different stories and that the characters have different goals.

Ultimately, how their respective series develop and the decisions made by the creators will determine what happens to Naruto and Gojo.

It is unclear whether the seventh Hokage will remain sealed as long as Gojo Satoru has been sealed. However, one thing is certain: the sealing of these beloved characters has captured the attention of fans worldwide. This will continue to be a topic of discussion and speculation for the foreseeable future.

