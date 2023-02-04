Will Naruto remain sealed during Boruto timeskip? Explained

Unfortunately, during the Boruto timeskip, Naruto will remain a prisoner in the other dimension where Kawaki has sealed him. The time jump appears to be imminent, especially given how things escalated in the last chapter where Kawaki took the path of becoming the necessary evil.

The time skip is one of the most anticipated events because it means that the seemingly final fight between Boruto and Kawaki is coming closer. Fans had doubts regarding the duo's motivations and the intricacies of this conflict up until the release of the most recent chapter, but now everything is much more obvious. Naruto's absence from all of this will be essential for the plot because, as we will see the conflict revolve solely around him.

Naruto’s absence during the timeskip is necessary for Boruto’s growth

How do we know that Naruto will remain sealed?

Before the flashforward prolog of the series ended, a teenage Kawaki, who was facing a teenage Boruto, declared that he would send him to where the Seventh Hokage is. This may have appeared to be a death threat because it seemed to claim that Naruto was dead, but new information from the current chapter forced fans to reconsider the same.

It turns out that Kawaki did not murder Naruto, but rather trapped him in another dimension. So his promise to deliver Boruto to the same location implies that Naruto is still locked in that dimension. Fortunately, time does not exist in that dimension. Thus Naruto will not have any problems no matter how long he is imprisoned there.

Why was Naruto sealed?

In chapter 77 of the series, it was revealed that Kawaki's obsession with Naruto and his intense hatred for the Ohtsutsuki had driven him to contemplate embarking on a terrible mission. Kawaki's animosity for the Ohstutsuki is warranted by the fact that he was groomed by Jigen in deplorable conditions only to become Isshiki's vessel. Momoshiki later attempted to take over his body as well. This, paired with his love and dedication for Naruto, exacerbated the situation because he was afraid of losing Naruto to the likes of the Ohtsutsuki.

As a result, Kawaki decided to eliminate the whole Ohtsutsuki clan, including Boruto. He had been implanted with Momoshiki's Karma seal, making him a viable body for Momoshiki to reincarnate in. Nevertheless, when he revealed this plan to Naruto in front of Hinata as per protocol, the latter slapped him and the former warned that he had to first kill him in order to reach his son.

Kawaki was prepared for this and utilized his Daikokuten dojutsu to trap both of them and planned to keep them there until his job was done. After that, he was willing to endure punishment, even death, if it was deemed just.

Why is it necessary for Naruto to remain sealed?

Naruto's absence is also crucial for Boruto's character development as it will force him to grow stronger, both mentally and physically. The latter does have access to the immense powers of Momoshiki, but as Naruto once said, he grew up in peaceful times. Of course, growing up when there is no conflict means having more time to build a better society and flourish in a diverse range of ways.

However, because there have been fewer near-death experiences, the newest generation of shinobis has not been tested in emergency scenarios. The Code situation and Kawaki's efforts to eliminate Boruto will force him to grow exponentially.

Furthermore, Boruto has always aspired to emerge from the shadows of his father, who accomplished everything he wished for. The need to defend his parents, the invasion of Code, and the war against Kawaki, which could bring Konoha to its knees, will all be essential if he is to surpass Naruto.

