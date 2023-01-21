Boruto chapter 77: Which dimension did Kawaki send Hinata and Naruto to, explained

Boruto chapter 77 took a dark turn when Kawaki turned against the very person he idolizes. This is a fitting betrayal of a relationship that appeared too good to be true. Fans, however, had been expecting something of this nature after witnessing Kawaki's willingness to go to extremes for the sake of Naruto on several occasions. It only took a faulty line of thought for that to become a reality.

In chapter 76, Kawaki caught Boruto conversing with Momoshiki and is prompted to embark on his own mission. Thus, in Boruto chapter 77, fans witnessed Naruto and Hinata being trapped by Kawaki in another dimension so that he could carry out his plans. Fans can expect some high-octane drama and, of course, the much-anticipated time skip in the upcoming issues.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto manga.

In Boruto chapter 77, where and how did Kawaki trap Hinata and Naruto?

Naruto and Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki can preserve anything he chooses in some kind of a dimension where time does not pass, allowing it to remain in pristine condition, using his dojutsu called Daikokuten. He has the power to recover that individual or thing at any time. Thus, fans saw Kawaki use his dojutsu to remove Naruto and Hinata from his path in the final pages of Boruto chapter 77. Both were powerless to intervene and were sucked into this other dimension.

Kawaki received his dojutsu from Isshiki when his reconstructed Karma was activated by a trigger. This gave him access to many of Isshiki's jutsus.

Why did Kawaki trap Hinata and Naruto?

Kawaki, Naruto, and Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto chapter 77, Kawaki paid a visit to Naruto and Hinata at their home. He then expressed gratitude to Naruto once more for changing him by giving him a new life. Otherwise, his life would have been squandered as a vessel for the Ohtsutsuki. Even Naruto was overwhelmed by the way he was being idolized at this point.

However, the idolization did not end there, as things took an unexpected turn. Kawaki stated that people like Naruto are too good for the world and thus continue to be killed. He fears that the Ohtsutsuki might kill him. He chose to deal with Momoshiki, who had implanted his Karma on Boruto. It is only a matter of time before Momoshiki takes Boruto's body and resurrects himself.

Both Naruto and Hinata were taken aback and would have done anything to protect Boruto. Naruto even stated in Boruto chapter 77 that Kawaki would have to kill him first in order to reach his son. However, instead of dealing with them, the latter used his dojutsu to transport both Naruto and Hinata to another dimension.

But that did not mean he was unaware of or worried about the consequences. His reason is cold and calculated, albeit erroneous. But his devotion to Naruto has made him self-sacrificing, and he declared that he is willing to die as punishment for what he is about to do.

