Origins of the Narutoverse's world seemingly confirmed (& it has major impacts on Boruto)

The end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga saw Eida use her Omnipotence to "Reverse" Boruto and Kawaki's positions. Ever since then, fans have been left intrigued about her abilities and what all Eida is capable of. To answer this, the manga creators decided to give an explaination for the same in the recently released Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 1.

The explaination was supposed to describe to fans how Eida's abilities worked. However, fans' attention was caught by something else that intrigued them. The explaination happened to hint at the origins of the Narutoverse's world. With that, the manga ended up giving fans a new element for power-scaling.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto fan theory hints at Otsutsuki God creating the Narutoverse

The description of Eida's ability went deep into its roots. As fans know, the cyborg's abilities have been derived from the Otsutsuki God Shibai, which is why she can use Shinjutsu.

However, the explanation seemingly retold the story of another Otsutsuki God. This is evident from the fact that the recap description did not refer the God's name as "Shibai" and instead said "Kami Otsutsuki," meaning "Otsutsuki God."

Otsutsuki God as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per the explanation, "Kami Otsutsuki" used to be a God in a world that no longer exists. It is said that he created the current world and its infinite possibilities using his powers to materialize any thought or idea into reality.

With this, it can be confirmed that the current universe in the anime, i.e., the Narutoverse has been created by an Otsutsuki God. Nevertheless, it is a bit difficult to decipher his identity.

Eida as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

The recap description stated that the powers (Shinjutsu) could only be wielded by an Otsutsuki, which is why Eida cannot control them. Instead, Eida happens to manifest her untapped desires with no conscious control over it.

With this, it is to be assumed that the "Kami Otsutsuki" being referred to is none other than Shibai considering that Eida derived her powers from Shibai's physical remains. However, Shibai's past, as described by Amado, does not fit well into the equation.

Momoshiki as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

As explained by Amado and confirmed by Momoshiki Otsutsuki, Shibai spent several millenia resurrecting himself using Karma. During that, he ate many Chakra Fruits and ultimately ascended into godhood. After he ascended to a higher dimension level, he deliberately discarded his body, making him an Otsutsuki God.

However, as described by Amado, he used Shibai's physical remains to give Eida Shinjutsu. This means that Shibai physically existed in the current universe and not the previous one. Hence, Shibai must have only become an Otsutsuki God recently. Thus, there is no way he had the means to manifest the current universe, i.e., the Narutoverse, in the past.

Shibai as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, there is reason to believe that there were two Otsutsuki Gods, one that created the Narutoverse, and another, who wanted to transcended into one - Shibai. There is also good reason to believe that Shibai only wanted to become an Otsutsuki God after he learned about the God that was capable of manifesting universes.

With such information finally confirmed by the manga, the power-scaling of Boruto series is bound to get affected drastically. While fans believed that Shibai was the strongest character in the Narutoverse, the mere chance of another Otsutsuki God existing is bound to leave fans confused about the anime's power-scaling.