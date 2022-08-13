Dragon Ball: Can Krillin solo the entire Narutoverse?

When it comes to scaling power levels out of proportion, both Dragon Ball and Naruto are notorious for championing characters with God-like abilities. This attracts many enthusiasts from the two fanbases to come together on social media and argue about which of the characters from the universes are the most powerful.

Oftentimes, it is debated if a Genjutsu will defeat Goku; other times, it is argued whether Chakra is more powerful than Ki or not. However, the topic today is whether Krillin will be able to solo the entire Narutoverse, and the answer to it seems to be “yes” from all possible angles.

While Krillin is considered one of the least powerful characters in the Dragon Ball series, he still more powerful than the entire Narutoverse, and today’s article will examine that.

Disclaimer: Before heading into the argument, it’s important to keep in mind that the comparisons produced below are subjective and reflects the writer’s personal opinions on the matter.

Why will Dragon Ball’s Krillin be able to solo the Narutoverse?

While considered one of the weakest characters in the Dragon Ball series, Krillin is still the most powerful human who has been a vital character to the series’ narrative as well as to Goku’s growth. As such, the focus then falls on how will Dragon Ball’s Krillin be able to solo the entire ninja world in Naruto?

1) Krillin has guile

As the weakest member of the Z-fighters, Krillin often had to rely on his guile and strategy to survive against the toughest of opponents. While he does eventually die, he had proved to be cunning on the battlefield. Moreover, his strength and tenacity make fans wonder if he can survive significantly longer than other humans like Yamcha and Tien.

In addition, Krillin has an array of abilities in his arsenal that allows his powers to be incomparable to some of the god-like characters in the series. His Ki blast, Kamehameha, and Destructo Disk are powerful enough to take out an entire small constellation, according to Dragon Ball lore. Hence, it’s likely that Krillin will be relying on these attacks in his battles against the Naruto Shinobis to keep them at bay.

2) Genjutsu won’t work on him

It’s a known theory that Genjutsu will not work on any character from the Dragon Ball universe and Krillin is no stranger to this fact.

Genjutsus are perhaps some of the most powerful abilities in the Narutoverse. However, they work by manipulating the Chakra flow of the victims and creating an illusion as a result. Unfortunately, for the Shinobis, the Dragon Ball universe is governed by Ki, not Chakra. Even if the two concepts were to be interchanged, Krillin’s mastery of Ki is exceptional, but if he does get caught in a Genjutsu, it will only be for a moment.

Additionally, the character has gone through mandatory training in mental fortification, which is also known as Image Training. It’s a part of his daily routine, which fans can see during the Namek Arc when Gohan and Krillin use their minds to simulate a battle between the two of them that only took place within their heads.

Image Training creates exceptional mental fortification, which is why by the time Dragon Ball Z was well on its way, most of the characters were immune to the effects of illusion and mind control. In that regard, it’s highly unlikely that Krillin will be bothered much by the strongest of Genjutsus in Naruto, whether it be the Infinite Tsukuyomi or even the Kotoamatsukami.

3) Ki is straight up more powerful than Chakra

In the Dragon Ball universe, Ki or Chi is the energy that flows through every living object. It’s considered to be life energy itself that does not have a particular source or point of origin, which means it exists with life and will die out with life itself.

However, Chakra is not simply life energy, it has a particular point of origin, which one gets to learn later by the end of Naruto: Shippuden. Chakra is not an independent source of energy, it gets created when two primary energies (physical and spiritual) are combined together. It is similar to one's stamina, which is why many fans in the anime community feel that Ki is inherently more powerful than Chakra as it’s the very essence of life.

Cross-anime debates are inexhaustible and will continue to thrive despite being confirmed by the canons of their respective animes. While we think Krillin can solo the Naruto universe, we would like to know what you guys think in the comments below.

