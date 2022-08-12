Dragon Ball x Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Goku get past Gojo's Infinity?

Sometimes, cross-anime debates keep fandoms alive and functioning, and communities around Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen are no stranger to the comparisons that audiences often draw between them. On several occasions, social media has sparked arguments about who is going to be more powerful in an all-out brawl - will it be Goku or Satoru Gojo?

While being a Super Saiyan with abilities is considered close to that of a God of Destruction, under normal circumstances, it is safe to assume that Goku can blow Gojo away just by breathing in his direction. But what if the combat takes place under Gojo’s Limitless domain that possesses the power of Infinity, which can slow every action down to a standstill?

This debate has been ongoing within the community as of late. While many fans believe that Goku will be the victorious one among these two, others feel that Gojo’s Infinity might just be a little too powerful for the Dragon Ball Saiyan. As such, today's article will examine which of the two has the upper hand if they have to battle each other as opponents.

Disclaimer: Before heading into the argument, it’s important to keep in mind that the comparisons produced below are subjective and reflects the writer’s personal opinions on the matter

Will Dragon Ball’s Goku be able to beat Gojo?

It’s very likely that when both of them get serious, Goku will be the victor. However, to settle this argument, we must first look at Gojo’s Limitless ability and see how the Infinity release works and how Goku will be able to overcome it.

How does Gojo’s Domain Expansion: Unlimited Void work?

Unlimited Void is also called Limitless or Infinity, an inherited technique in Jujutsu Kaisen passed down within the Gojo family, which works best in conjunction with the Six Eyes. Gojo is the only one to have been born with all of these traits in the last hundred years of his family’s line. This ability brings the concept of infinity to reality, allowing the user to manipulate the space around them by creating a vast domain and making all properties in it limitless.

As explained by Gojo himself in the manga, his domain allows for the convergence of infinite series that prevents an opponent from landing an attack on him directly, as their hit will strick infinity itself and not Gojo's physical body.

Mangaka Gege Akutami seems to have been inspired by the Achilles Paradox when creating Gojo’s abilities. In theory, it depicts the Grecian hero being unable to catch a tortoise due to the infinite amount of finite space that is separating the two entities.

The very same principle can also be applied to Gojo’s Limitless, which has made many in the community feel that Goku will be in trouble if he ever gets caught in the sorcerer's domain expansion. They feel that any force that Dragon Ball’s protagonist will exert to penetrate Infinity will slow him down to the point where his movements will halt entirely. Moreover, Limitless allows Gojo to teleport long distances while putting his enemies into a state of catatonia, so that would be yet another advantage for the white haired character.

The Cursed Techniques: Lapse/Blue and Reversal/Red

Apart from Limitless, Gojo also has access to the Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue. Upon using this, he is able to attack the enemy by imploding their bodies while crushing their limbs. The technique uses a magnet-like effect similar to the Earth’s gravitational pull that helps Gojo not only crush his opponents but use it for himself to travel at breakneck speed.

Apart from Blue, Gojo is also capable of using another Cursed technique called Reversal: Red. This allows him to reverse the effects by bringing "divergence of infinity into reality.”

By using this, Gojo manifests a red orb that can deal with massive explosive force in the blink of an eye. Moreover, his powers are significantly more amplified with his possession of the Six Eyes, allowing him access to a technique called Hollow Purple to combine both the Blue and the Red Infinity orbs.

How will Dragon Ball’s Goku be able to go past Gojo’s Infinity?

As of now, given Goku's strength and position in the Dragon Ball series, it’s unlikely that he will losie to Gojo even if he is trapped inside Limitless and the sorcerer keeps attacking him with the Infinity orbs.

While it’s likely that he might come to a standstill, Goku has other tricks up his sleeve that will help him battle Gojo. One of them being the most obvious technique - Instant Transmission. Using this will allow the Dragon Ball Saiyan to teleport where the sorcerer is and take him down very easily. Moreover, access to long ranger Ki attacks and using Kamehameha will also be beneficial in dealing with Gojo inside his dome.

But even if Goku is not capable of moving, his long-range attacks and constant Ki barrage can take out the sorcerer. This is further proven by how Gojo’s technique utilizes a lot of stamina, which might leave him exhausted after a few moments.

The Dragon Ball protagonist will also be able to withstand the Red and Blue Infinity orbs since he has trained using gravitational forces, which are multiple times greater than that of the Earth's. The bone-crushing effect of the Cursed Techniques is not likely to bother him much, and the Saiyan is likely to remain unscratched in the encounter. And if things get too harsh, Goku can always use his Ultra Instinct form to fall back on.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Goku can defeat Gojo? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar