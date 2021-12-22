Jujutsu Kaisen: Author Gege Akutami releases celebratory Bleach sketch ahead of Jump Festa '22 panel

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami released a celebratory Bleach sketch in honor of Tite Kubo’s franchise returning for its final anime season.

The sketch comes ahead of the Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa ‘22 panel, which begins Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Japan. Tite Kubo’s Bleach had its panel today, where the series announced the return of its anime adaptation to wrap up the final arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Gege Akutami pays tribute to Bleach

In celebration and honor of friend Tite Kubo’s Bleach receiving a long-overdue anime adaptation of its final arc, Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami released the above sketch.

The sketch features a character prominently seen in the Thousand Year Blood War arc, so anime-only bleach fans may not recognize them. Fans of Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen may not recognize the character either, as they aren’t one of the more iconic protagonists of the series.

Fans can certainly expect to learn a great deal about this character come Bleach’s small screen return in October 2022.

Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa ‘22 panel expectations

Ahead of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Jump Festa ‘22 panel on Sunday, December 19, 2021, it's important to remember what fans can expect there.

Komi @_komi03 MAPPA's anime of 2022

All anime releasing next year by MAPPA



- Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie

- Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2

- Kakegurui Twin

- Yuri!!! on Ice The Movie: Ice Adolescence

- Chainsaw Man

- Alice and Therese's Illusion Factory

Most likely, a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 announcement will not be released at the panel since Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1’s finale is still fairly recent, especially in the scope of an anime production time frame.

Considering animation studio MAPPA has a myriad of other upcoming projects, it's fairly likely that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will not be announced quite yet.

Fans can likely expect various celebrations of the series, such as art exhibitions, sketchbooks, and more. A special preview of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie also seems somewhat plausible.

The movie is slated to be released worldwide on December 24, 2021, so it makes sense to provide a special look in the days up to its release.

Jujutsu Kaisen drumps up anticipation

Jujutsu Kaisen’s author Gege Akutami is keeping himself busy ahead of the Jump Festa ‘22 panel. Releasing a celebratory sketch for the return of longtime friend Tite Kubo’s Bleach anime, Gege is certainly drawing attention to Jujutsu Kaisen as well.

Unfortunately, it seems a Season 2 announcement for Jujutsu Kaisen is unlikely to be at the panel. Much more plausible are the various celebrations of the series, as well as a special preview of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

