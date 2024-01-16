Does Boruto's growth during the timeskip surpass Naruto's growth at the beginning of Shipudden? Explored

Ever since Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga began, fans have gotten a closer look at the protagonist's latest character design and newly learned jutsu and techniques. Nevertheless, it seems like fans will get to see more of the Otsutsuki in the upcoming chapters.

A similar scenario was also seen after the timeskip of the Naruto series as fans were hoping to see what Naruto Uzumaki learned during the 2.5-year timeskip. Therefore, fans have begun comparing the father and son based on their improvements following their respective timeskip phases. So, whose growth was bigger after the timeskip: Naruto or Boruto?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Did Boruto's growth surpass Naruto's growth after their respective timeskip?

Yes, Boruto's growth following the timeskip in the new manga far surpassed Naruto's growth at the beginning of Naruto Shippuden.

At the end of the Naruto anime, Naruto went on a 2.5-year-long journey with Jiraiya to mainly learn how to utilize more of Kurama's chakra. Nevertheless, they weren't very successful at that endeavor.

As for techniques, Naruto learned a technique to break a simple Genjutsu, which seemingly Shikamaru and Sakura already knew how to do during the Chunin Exams. Additionally, he also created an alternate version of Rasengan called Big Ball Rasengan, which was basically a bigger Rasengan and not a new Jutsu.

Lastly, Naruto also learned how to better utilize his Shadow Clones to fight his enemies. The only other thing Naruto developed during his timeskip was a "New Pervy Jutsu." The fact that Jiraiya did not even teach him about Chakra nature and how to incorporate the same into his jutsu was shocking.

In comparison, since the start of the new manga series, Boruto has showcased several new improvements. Firstly, the manga stated that Sasuke Uchiha taught everything he knew to his student in one year. This, very evidently, included how to fight with a sword.

As for Jutsu and techniques, the new protagonist developed a new Jutsu - Rasengan: Uzuhiko. Rasengan: Uzuhiko leaves one's opponent feeling the Earth's rotation, hence, they are left disoriented from its effects. That said, it is still a mystery to fans how the Otsutsuki managed to incorporate the Earth's rotation into his jutsu.

Additionally, the protagonist learned the Flying Thunder God Technique, a jutsu created by the Second Hokage - Tobirama Senju, and later used by the Fourth Hokage - Minato Namikaze. Again, it is still a mystery as to who taught the protagonist a technique that was once used by his grandfather.

Lastly, Boruto has also taken assistance from the toads of Mount Myōboku. While one can predict that the protagonist was taken to the toads by his "new teacher" Kashin Koji, the manga has yet to confirm the same. However, if the Otsutsuki did travel to the mountain, the chances of him not using the opportunity to learn Sage Jutsu is really low.

Thus, given the situation, there is a good chance that the new protagonist knows how to use Sage Jutsu. Additionally, the fact that he has mastered the Flying Thunder God Technique hints that he has more Jutsu under his belt.

Lastly, it is yet to be seen which of Sasuke's techniques the student has mastered. Overall, it is very clear that Boruto's growth after the timeskip surpassed Naruto's growth at the beginning of Naruto Shippuden.