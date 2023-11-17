Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 reveals Boruto's new teacher

With the spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 out, fans learned a lot of updates that are set to take place in the upcoming chapter. One of these updates was about Boruto's new acquaintances. While fans were glad to learn that Sasuke was still alive, it seems like he has now acquired a new teacher to guide him.

Ever since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, fans have been looking forward to Sasuke Uchiha's appearance. Unfortunately, as revealed by Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers, he has seemingly been turned into a tree after a Claw Grime bit him. Fortunately, Boruto managed to find a new teacher to support him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 sees the return of Kashin Koji

Ever since Boruto used Toads in the previous chapter of the manga, fans were convinced that the protagonist may have gotten himself affiliated with Mount Myoboku.

However, considering that the only character who could have introduced Boruto to the Toads was Kashin Koji, fans were convinced that the protagonist may have met up with the Jiraiya clone during the time skip.

Fortunately, the spoilers of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 finally confirmed fan theories, as Kashin Koji seems to have become Boruto's new teacher in Sasuke's absence.

Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Boruto ran away from the Ten Tails' location and reached his hideout, Kashin Koji could be seen greeting him, having waited for him. Meanwhile, Sasuke Uchiha could be seen having turned into a tree. The only conclusion to this could be that Sasuke was turned into a tree after Claw Grime bit him. Following that, Boruto may have encountered and possibly befriended Kashin Koji.

Kashin Koji possibly being Boruto's teacher might be a very huge lookback for fans of Naruto who grew up watching Jiraiya guide Naruto in the past. Unfortunately, Sannin passed away at the hands of his student, Nagato. Since then, fans have been hoping for some development that could have the former teacher and student reunite.

Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While that did not happen, it seems like manga author Masashi Kishimoto has taken note of fans' demands. That is why he may have created Kashin Koji, Jiraiya's clone, to recreate the student-teacher relationship in the new generation for Boruto.

As evident from the series, Kashin Koji teleported himself away after he realized that he was going to be defeated. It has been over three years since he was last seen in the manga. Fortunately, he will be making his return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 and might be here to stay.

Why is Kashin Koji helping Boruto?

Code as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kashin Koji was a clone of Jiraiya created by Amado to defeat Jigen. While the manga has yet to reveal Kashin Koji's reasoning, it can be assumed that he wants to defeat Code.

Considering that Code was Jigen's follower and was trying to complete his mission, it only seems natural that Kashin Koji, a cyborg created to defeat Jigen, would want to defeat his follower as well.

