Naruto manga confirms Jiraiya has always been flawed in the anime

While it has been some time since Jiraiya passed away in the Naruto: Shippuden anime, seemingly Studio Pierrot made a huge error while animating him. From his very first appearance in the anime, Jiraiya was shown to have a wart on the side of his nose. However, that's far from the truth.

Jiraiya was one of the three Legendary Sannins who fought the great Hanzo of the Salamander and survived. A prophecy stated that he was meant to train the savior of the world. During his time, he was a master to two bright pupils, Nagato and Naruto. As fate would have it, Naruto defeated Nagato and became his village's savior. Soon after which, he saved all Shinobi.

How did Naruto anime fail Jiraiya?

Jiraiya as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From Jiraiya's very first appearance, he was shown to have a wart on the side of his nose. As all fans of the franchise would know, the Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto only adds a certain detail to a character if it depicts something important. This could be seen in the case of characters like Itachi and Kakashi.

Itachi Uchiha was shown to have stress marks on his face. From a very young age, Itachi was subjugated to war, following which he annihilated his clan and joined a terrorist organization. Such incidents are bound to leave someone with stress lines.

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As for Kakashi Hatake, he had a scar over his eye, and oddly enough, a Sharingan, despite not being a Uchiha. It was later revealed that his eye was slashed during a mission, following which he received the Sharingan from Obito Uchiha. This just proved that Masashi Kishimoto has reasons for adding a certain element to a character design.

So, why did he add a wart on the side of Jiraiya's nose? While it is true that the Toad Sage was older than most characters in the series, he still was in his 50s, which is not a typical age when people develop warts. In reality, Jiraiya was quite young in nature, always wanting to flirt with women and spend time with them. Thus, it did not make sense why he would not deal with such a growth, given that it could make him unpopular with the ladies.

Jiraiya using Sage Jutsu in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite Naruto's setting, operations and surgeries did exist in the world. Considering that Tsunade was able to remove sand particles from Rock Lee's spinal cord, it should have been very easy for any Medical Ninja to help Jiraiya remove a wart. Nevertheless, he never got it removed, nor was any backstory shown to explain the reason behind the same. This could lead one to believe that Jiraiya did not care about his appearance.

In reality, he did care about his appearance a lot. Despite Jiraiya being present in the franchise since the original series, he only used his Sage Mode while fighting Pain. The reason behind the same was that Jiraiya did not like how he looked while using the Jutsu. If Jiraiya was tempted to not use his strongest jutsu just because of how it made him look, it is quite clear that he cared about his looks. So, what's the reason behind his wart's presence?

Jiraiya shown to have a piercing in Naruto volume 19 (Image via Shueisha, Studio Pierrot)

In truth, Jiraiya never had a wart, he had a piercing. In the manga, when Masashi Kishimoto drew Jiraiya, his piercing was drawn as a small circle on his nose. This was seemingly misunderstood by Studio Pierrot as a wart and was animated as such. The same can be proven by Naruto Volume 19 which shows the circle on Jiraiya's nose to be silver in color, depicting a piercing, rather than a wart.

The piercing would have suited Jiraiya's nature of wanting to act young and be popular with the women. However, the anime mistakenly showed him with a wart, going in the opposite direction of what the Mangaka had intended.

