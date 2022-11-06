Naruto: Why does Rock Lee have a red headband? Explained

With the Hidden Leaf Village headband having played such an important part in the plot of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, it is almost impossible not to make a note of all its variants.

The most iconic headband in the anime was Sasuke's, the one with horizontal scratches across the symbol to show his decision to cut his allegiances. Along with that, there are several other unique headbands in the anime, one of which was Rock Lee's headband.

The most common colors and fashion of headbands shown in the anime were those of blue or black colors, worn by a shinobi on their head. However, there were several other colors of headbands that the characters chose to wear according to their attire.

Out of all the shinobi, Rock Lee was one of the very few ninjas who chose to wear a red headband instead of the generic blue or black, that too, on his waist as a belt. Is there a reason why Rock Lee has a red headband?

Naruto: The red headband goes well with Rock Lee's attire

Rock Lee's character designs seen across the franchise (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There is no real reason why Rock Lee wears a red headband. It may just be a fashion choice made by the manga creator, Masashi Kishimoto. It is widely known that green and red are placed opposite to one another on a color wheel, making them complementary colors. The combination of the two colors is visually appealing to the human eye.

The same two colors can even be noticed in Christmas decorations. Given how Rock Lee wears green attire, the red headband must be designed by Kishimoto to make his look visually appealing. Similarly, his master, Might Guy, also wore a red headband as a belt on his waist.

Sakura Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Sakura Haruno and Choji Akimichi also had blue headbands in Naruto, they too switched to red headbands after the time skip. It was evident that their headbands were changed to match their new outfits in Naruto Shippuden.

Colors and styles used in headbands

The color of the headbands does not represent any seniority in the Naruto franchise. Everyone is free to choose a color of their liking, with most genin receiving either a blue or black headband after their graduation.

1) Navy blue & blue: This is the most common color of shinobi headband seen in the anime as all academy graduates in Naruto were shown to receive blue-colored headbands on their start as a genin. Most ninjas are shown to wear this color headband on their heads.

2) Crimson & red: Unlike the generic blue, some ninjas like Rock Lee and Might Guy chose to adorn their red headbands as belts. Also, other ninjas like Sakura Haruno and Chōji Akimichi were also seen changing their headbands in the sequel series. The same color was also the norm for Iwagakure ninjas.

Might Guy as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

3) Black: There were many ninjas who were seen wearing black headbands, such as those of Kakashi Hatake, Neji Hyūga, Gaara, Sai, and Temari. Meanwhile, other ninjas changed their headbands during the time skip, including the likes of Naruto Uzumaki, Tenten, Iruka Umino, Hinata, Kiba, and Shino.

4) White: White-colored headbands were the rarest among all colors as the only ninjas shown to wear white headbands were those of Kumogakure and the Takumi Village. Another popular name was Killer B, who appeared in Naruto Shippuden.

