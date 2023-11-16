Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 leak confirms Sasuke's return in ways nobody imagined

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 will prove to be quite exciting now that Kawaki and Code are duking it out in Konohagakure. The protagonist of the series also showcased a mere fraction of his new abilities. One of them was a variant of the iconic Rasengan, which was taught to him by his father.

However, his own take on this variant allows him to harness the rotational energy of the planet and apply it to his target.

Rasengan Uzuhiko’s effects will remain on the target as long as the planet continues to spin. It was enough reason to excite the fanbase. However, leaks from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 are out. Fans are left speechless by a few untranslated panels from the next chapter that have been making the rounds online.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga series. Furthermore, spoilers from the upcoming unreleased chapter are also explored.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4: Sasuke appears to be sealed

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has not shown Sasuke yet. However, it was clear that he had been training the protagonist for the past three years in order to beat Code and Kawaki.

Furthermore, the character role-switching debacle caused by Eida also had to be undone. These are some of the reasons why Boruto could have come to Konohagakure. However, in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, fans can see Sasuke sealed into a tree.

Fans expected Sasuke Uchiha, one of the greatest shinobis of his time, to return to the manga. However, this wasn’t how fans anticipated his return. The theory of Sasuke training Boruto loses credibility when fans see Sasuke in this state. This entire situation is shrouded in mystery since it's not known why Sasuke is sealed in the tree.

However, according to the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 panel’s fan translation, viewers can see the protagonist sit under the tree that has sealed Sasuke, and he says:

“I’m sorry. You're gonna have to wait a little while longer...uncle Sasuke!”

Furthermore, fans also had reason to believe that there was another person who could be involved in the protagonist’s training. That person is none other than Kashin Koji. Another panel from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 leaks shows Kashin Koji standing right next to Boruto as they are assembled in front of the tree that has sealed Sasuke.

It solidifies another theory that stated Kashin Koji’s involvement in the training routine during the timeskip. If we were to guess why Sasuke is sealed, it could be due to the tree’s unique properties. Based on speculations, chapter 4 could potentially reveal the tree’s chakra-draining properties.

Sasuke’s chakra could be drained and used by the protagonist, which is why he is asking Sasuke to stay there for some more time. That being said, this is a far-fetched theory since there are no clues or hints that could provide an explanation for Sasuke being sealed in chapter 4.

