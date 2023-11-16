Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 leaked cover shows Kawaki's terrible expression

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 set to be released on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the leaks for the same have started coming out. While the previous chapters featured Boruto, Sarada, and Himawari, the upcoming chapter cover is set to feature Kawaki.

The manga's previous chapter saw Boruto unveil his latest technique Rasengan: Uzuhiko. Upon hitting Code with the same, the White Karma user was left disoriented as he ran back to the Ten-Tails' location. Fortunately, Boruto had planted a toad on Code, allowing him to surveil his location and triangulate the Tailed Beast's position.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 leak unveils Kawaki's complete character design in color

Expand Tweet

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers and leaks coming out, the manga series leakers online on X revealed the cover art for the manga's upcoming chapter. The cover art features Kawaki Uzumaki's illustration in her post-time skip outfit.

While fans had already seen Kawaki's colored illustration on the previous V Jump magazine's cover, fans were convinced that his undershirt was actually blue, but wrongly depicted as violet on the magazine cover. However, with the latest leak, it has been confirmed that Kawaki's outfit color had changed as the manga creator Mikio Ikemoto would not make the same mistake twice in a row.

As for Kawaki's pose, he seems relaxed with a hand in his pocket as his eyes look down at something or someone. That said, his facial expression looked terrible to fans.

How fans reacted to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex cover leak

Screenshot of fans reacting to Kawaki leaked cover (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Boruto fans had mixed reactions after seeing the cover for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4. There were many fans who disliked Kawaki's new character design. However, upon seeing his new illustration, they were convinced that the new character design was actually cool as it made the character look very tough.

Meanwhile, other fans did not like the character's new design. They liked his original design much more than his new design. Thus, they wanted manga artist Mikio Ikemoto to give back the character his previous attire. Fans even believed that the new attire made Kawaki look homeless.

While fans were bound to have mixed reactions to Kawaki's outfit, some fans did not like the cover art itself. They found it weird and did not believe that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 cover maintained the same standards set by the previous chapters. This might have been the result of Kawaki's poor facial expression and the chapter cover's colors which did not sit well with the fans, especially due to the new undershirt color.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.