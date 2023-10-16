First Boruto: Two Blue Vortex spoiler shows Boruto and Kawaki on the latest cover

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 set to be released on October 20, 2023, the cover of the latest V Jump magazine featuring Boruto and Kawaki leaked out. While fans had already gotten the first look at Boruto's new design in color, the latest magazine cover gave fans an idea about Kawaki's color palette.

The manga's previous chapter featured an all-out brawl between the Hidden Leaf Village Shinobi and Code's Claw Grime army. While Kawaki and Sarada assisted others, Boruto was still trying to engage Code. Thus, he defeated multiple Claw Grimes, following which he activated his new Jutsu Rasengan Uzuhiko to take down Code.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Post-timeskip Boruto and Kawaki rule the latest V Jump cover

Expand Tweet

With about four days left for the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, the V Jump magazine December 2023 issue has featured the series on its cover. However, unlike the previous cover which featured only Boruto, the latest cover features Boruto and Kawaki.

While fans had already gotten the first look at Boruto's design in color, they had yet to see a colored illustration for Timeskip Kawaki. With the latest cover leak, they finally got a look at the same.

That said, unlike Kawaki's color palette that suggests him to be wearing a purple t-shirt, the new illustration depicts the t-shirt to be blue in color. Meanwhile, other parts of his attire, i.e., his jacket and pants remain white and black colors, respectively, as would be expected.

How fans reacted to the leaked Boruto and Kawaki magazine cover

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While fans were really happy that the manga spoilers were set to get released, they weren't really fond of the cover illustration. Fans loved that they got to see more of Boruto without the headband, however, as per them Kawaki felt out of place in the cover illustration.

Many fans believed that Kawaki was added to the cover illustration at the last minute as his positioning seemed awkward. The character's positioning made it seem like Kawaki was a side character looking at the protagonist. However, as fans would know, Boruto and Kawaki are almost always illustrated to be standing next to each other.

Additionally, the cover illustration also depicted Kawaki to be wearing a blue t-shirt under his jacket. As per his color palette, he is supposed to wear purple. However, for some reason, the latest illustration showed him wearing a blue t-shirt. Therefore, fans hoped that the blue t-shirt wasn't part of his official color palette.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.