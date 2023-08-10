Newest Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- manga cover reveals the time-skip design everyone was waiting for

With Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- set to be released on August 20, 2023, a popular series manga leaker on Twitter leaked out the cover of Shueisha's V Jump magazine's October issue. Given that the magazine had Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- manga on its cover, fans finally got the first look at Boruto's time-skip design in the manga.

The previous chapter of the manga saw Sarada convincing her father to help Boruto. Following that, Sasuke, despite being under the influence of Eida's ability, helped Boruto escape the Hidden Leaf Village. Even though all hope seemed lost for the protagonist, he decided to not give up and take down Kawaki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto -Two Blue Vortex-: V Jump cover leak reveals Boruto's time-skip design

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17



COVER FEATURES FIRST LOOK AT BORUTO’S TIMESKIP DESIGN!



CHAPTER RELEASES ON AUGUST 20th 2023!! VJUMP MAGAZINE OCTOBER ISSUE COVER!COVER FEATURES FIRST LOOK AT BORUTO’S TIMESKIP DESIGN!CHAPTER RELEASES ON AUGUST 20th 2023!! pic.twitter.com/1dHyHxqS1T

With ten days left for Boruto manga to return from hiatus, popular series leaker on Twitter @Abdul_S17 leaked out the cover of Shueisha's V Jump October issue. The cover featured Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- manga and with that, fans got a first look at the series protagonist's time-skip character design.

While the same was previously revealed in both anime and manga, this is the first time that fans got a good look at its minor details. While the character's color palette has remained the same as before, there are several changes.

Firstly, the white vest got replaced with a long sleeve shirt. Secondly, the jacket, despite being the same color, has changed in design. Additionally, the character can be seen wearing a cloak similar to that of his master Sasuke Uchiha. Lastly, the protagonist can be seen wearing belts and bracelets, bringing the entire outfit together.

However, that's not all as the character design features several minor details as well, including symbols of the Uzumaki Clan, Hidden Leaf Village, a Sun, and Boruto's old jacket.

How fans reacted to the new time-skip design

Saad @7eiiuo @Abdul_S17 the drip is insane

Kami @KaisenKaze @Abdul_S17 MY MC, MY GOAT AHHHHHH HE LOOKS SO GOOD

Fans loved the new character design as it gave Boruto a lot of character. Previously, several fans complained about how the series was a kids' manga. However, with the series' protagonist being all grown up, that was no longer the case. Moreover, they loved Boruto's new attire and how well thought of it was.

Thomas McCreedy III @MccreedyIII @Abdul_S17 The second necklace looks like an uzumaki spiral. Can’t wait to find out about that.

Many fans praised Ikemoto for the new Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- cover art. Previously, fans used to criticize the manga artist for his poor artwork, however, they loved the new design and praised the manga artist for his latest work.

That said, fans had several questions about the new designs, especially surrounding the several chains and symbols Boruto had donned all around him. Hence, fans expected to learn more about them when the manga would eventually get released.

Lastly, some fans compared Boruto's new design to that of Black Clover's Asta. They pointed out how both characters had donned a similar white shirt. Hence, they were convinced that white shirts were a go-to attire piece to make a character look better.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.