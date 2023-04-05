Black Clover fandom comes up with a mind-blowing theory about Asta's father

In 2022, Black Clover Mangaka Yuki Tabata announced that he was planning to end the story with the final arc, which is currently ongoing in the manga. While Asta and Yuno's journey to becoming the Wizard King is coming to a close, the manga is yet to reveal anything about Asta's father.

While the manga has revealed both of Yuno's parents, Loyce and Ciel Grinberryall, the same hasn't been the case for Asta. While fans did get to learn about Asta's mother Licita and how she had to abandon Asta and happened to adopt Liebe, nothing has been revealed about Asta's father. Nevertheless, it seems like fans of the franchise have finally solved the mystery.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover fans theorize Astaroth to be Asta's father

Damnatio Kira as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

At the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc in Black Clover chapter 331, Damnatio Kira was seen going over to the Clover Kingdom's Wizard King, Julius Novachrono. Ever since the court trial, Damnatio was trying to learn much more about the existence of devils.

Hence, he started looking into the families of devil hosts within the country. During his extensive study of the documents that were created over 20 years ago, Damnatio wasn't able to find any mention of the Supreme Devil Megicula within the Qliphoth consistently. As per the documents, the underworld was ruled by three rulers, namely, Lucifero of Gravity Magic, Beelzebub of Space Magic, and Astaroth of Time Magic.

Megicula as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per Damnatio, Megicula might have been Astaroth's "successor" as she took over his place after Astaroth seemingly vanished from the underworld some time back. Given that Julius Novachrono was the only being in existence, Damnatio suspected him of having some connection to the vanished devil. That's when Lucius Zogratis finally appeared and took over Julius's body.

It was later revealed that Astaroth was Lucius Zogratis and Julius Novachrono's devil host and was responsible for giving both of them Time Magic.

Pikku 感情的 - Jester Fanatic @PikkuProgram In chapter 331 where Damnatio mentions that Megicula is Astaroth's "successor" the kanji (後釜) means just that. UNTIL you see it's 2nd meaning; "Second wife". Now, the word successor has literally 10 different kanji-variants, so why would Tabata choose to use THIS SPECIFIC one.. In chapter 331 where Damnatio mentions that Megicula is Astaroth's "successor" the kanji (後釜) means just that. UNTIL you see it's 2nd meaning; "Second wife". Now, the word successor has literally 10 different kanji-variants, so why would Tabata choose to use THIS SPECIFIC one.. https://t.co/VVXMnoFRCq

While those events were in fact mind-boggling, one Black Clover fan, Twitter user @PikkuProgram, did some extra digging to come up with a mind-blowing theory that hints at Astoroth being Asta's father.

In the manga, Yuki Tabata has Damnatio conclude Megicula to be Astaroth's successor. However, as per @PikkuProgram, the kanji symbol that is used for "successor" in the manga is the same that could also be used for "second wife." Thus, there is reason to believe that Megicula is not just Astaroth's successor but also his second wife.

Licita as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering how the documents Damnatio was studying were 20 years old and how Asta was 16 years old at the time, there is good reason to believe that the highest-ranking devil Astaroth had vanished from the underworld due to meddling with the world on the surface, i.e., having a relationship with Licita and a child named Asta.

This could be why Licita has the passive ability to absorb other people's magic and life force. There is no good reason for anyone to have such an ability that will force them to stay alone. On top of that, she also has the magic to store mana-less objects inside other objects. Given that Licita has only one grimoire, it cannot be possible that she has two very different magical affinities.

FRIEND @soulmagiclucius



With this hint , the puzzle is more Clear @PikkuProgram Now that you mention this , i always had this feeling like Astaroth is asta father & Megicula cursed licitaWith this hint , the puzzle is more Clear @PikkuProgram Now that you mention this , i always had this feeling like Astaroth is asta father & Megicula cursed licitaWith this hint , the puzzle is more Clear 🗿

Thus, one can theorize that Megicula could have cursed Licita with magic and life force absorption passive ability due to which Astaroth would be forced to stay away from him.

This, in turn, could be the reason why Astaroth chose Lucius Zogratis as his devil host, a person who considers humans to be superior to devils, an emotion that must have aligned with his own feelings due to his past with his presumed human lover Licita and devil successor Megicula.

Poll : 0 votes